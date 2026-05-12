ANC reshuffles Limpopo leadership ahead of elections

The ANC has installed new leadership in Vhembe while tensions escalate over a contested mayoral change in Greater Tzaneen.

In a move poised to lift service delivery in Limpopo communities ahead of the November local government elections, the ANC has appointed its Vhembe deputy regional chairperson, Miyelani Mabanana Chauke, as the new Vhembe district’s mayor, replacing Freda Nkondo.

Nkondo stepped down last Friday following an internal ANC recall amidst shifting political power and factional changes.

New leadership promises better service delivery

Chauke has promised the people of Vhembe service delivery on basic human needs.

Party provincial spokesperson Sebataolo Tonny Rachoene made it clear that topping the list of priorities of communities in the region should be water provision, drivable roads, reliable electricity and job creation.

But in Tzaneen, there were protests over the proposed selection of Odas Ngobeni, an ANC bigwig who graduated from the ANC Youth League, as mayor of the town, replacing Gerson Phetole Molapisane.

A source told The Citizen that Molapisane was summoned to a meeting at the Norman Mashabane ANC regional headquarters, where he was told that a decision had been taken by the “upper stricture” of the ANC that he should resign.

Mayor ‘refused to resign’

The meeting was led by acting regional chair Dagma Mamanyoha and regional secretary Sonia Ngobeni, said a source who was part of the protest.

“Molapisane did not budge. He refused to resign, claiming that the region does not have the power to fire him. He told them he was appointed to the position by the national leadership of the ANC at Luthuli House,” said the source.

According to council rules, a motion of this nature must be properly scheduled.

This means the showdown has been postponed until the next council sitting, which is set for May 29.

This means Molapisane is still the mayor for Greater Tzaneen.