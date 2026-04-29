Postbank customers, here are some changes you need to know

Cele says the change enables Postbank to better serve its customers by offering more accessible and efficient banking channels.

Postbank has announced changes for customers who have been using South African Post Office (Sapo) branches.

As of 1 May 2026, cash deposits, withdrawals and related services will transition from Sapo branches to new and expanded banking channels.

Postbank’s changes will not affect social grants

Postbank customers who have been using the Sapo branches to access their Postbank accounts will no longer be able to use these services. However, they will now be able to use Postbank’s new and expanded banking channels.

Sassa grant recipients will continue to receive their grants as usual through existing channels, including retail partners and ATMs. There are no changes to how grants are paid, accessed or managed through Postbank.

Thamsanqa Cele, Postbank chief commercial officer, said: “At the heart of Postbank’s mandate is financial inclusion; ensuring that every South African has access to safe, reliable and dignified banking services. This change allows us to serve our customers better by providing more accessible and efficient banking channels that are closer to their communities.”

Changes you need to know

Postbank is working with Standard Bank and retailers to expand banking channels for customers. From 1 May, the bank’s savings account customers will be able to access deposit and withdrawal services through Standard Bank and retailers.

• Cash deposits via Standard Bank branches and ATMs: Postbank customers can deposit funds into their Postbank accounts at Standard Bank branches and ATMs nationwide. In addition, Standard Bank’s transaction limits and fees will apply; customers are encouraged to confirm applicable fees and limits via Postbank’s contact centre.

• Cash withdrawals via Standard Bank ATMs and retail stores: Postbank customers can withdraw money from their Postbank accounts at Standard Bank ATMs. Moreover, they can also withdraw at participating retail stores through a cardless solution.

Postbank said it intends to reduce travel time, increase convenience, and make it easier for customers to access banking services through these changes.