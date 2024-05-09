Prayer session held at Sassa office after staff ‘traumatised’ by ‘rituals’

Workers at the Sassa Mkhondo office returned to their offices on Monday after massive prayer session.

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) offices in eMkhondo (formerly Piet Retief), Mpumalanga, have been reopened after being closed for just over two weeks.

The closure of the facilities followed allegations and investigations of rituals caught on camera after workers at the regional office complained about finding needles scattered on the floor almost daily.

The footage involved two Sassa officials and three unknown men believed to be traditional healers, in the office after hours.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Sassa staff ‘traumatised’ by ‘rituals’ performed in office after-hours

This prompted the temporary closure of the office, with employees being redirected to an alternative working venue in the Mkhondo community hall.

‘Massive prayer session’

Mpumalanga MEC for Social Development Lindiwe Ntshalintshali held a “massive” prayer session at the Sassa Mkhondo office. The area’s church leaders and faith based organisations attended the session.

Subsequent to the prayer session, Sassa Mpumalanga spokesperson Senzeni Ngubeni told The Citizen that everything went “back to normal” on Monday.

“Fumigation and deep cleaning of the offices was conducted. As from Monday services have been restored back in the office.

ALSO READ: Eight Mozambican boys rescued from Chinese factory in SA to be sent back home

“The communities serviced by the Piet-Retief office have been informed. The offices are opened and operational, back to normal,” said Ngubeni.

While the spokesperson did not confirm if any action was taken against the two Sassa officials, he said the matter was still under investigation which will take time to complete.

“It’s a process matter which must go through its phases,” Ngubeni added.

ALSO READ: Suspended Putco workers warm seats at depots

Prior to the prayer session, the Minister of Social Development Lindiwe Sisulu said while they acknowledged and understood the employees’ concerns, the department could not afford having Sassa services disrupted.

Additionally, the agency is offering free counselling services through a wellness programme to employees who may need it.

“Affected officials are encouraged to make use of those services if they still need further counseling,” said Ngubeni.

ALSO READ: eThekwini employee gunned down inside municipality offices