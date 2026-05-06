Weather alert: More snow, heavy rain and damaging winds expected

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 7 May 2026.

Severe weather conditions are expected to continue to batter many parts of the country, as snowfall, disruptive rain and damaging winds and waves are likely to persist on Thursday, 7 May.

KwaZulu-Natal, the Eastern Cape and the Western Cape are set to experience harsher conditions than the rest of the provinces, while cool to cold conditions have been forecast countrywide.

Here is what weather to expect tomorrow, according to the South African Weather Service (Saws).

Weather warnings for 7 May 2026

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued an orange level 8 warning for disruptive rain leading to widespread flooding and prolonged disruptions of settlements, roads and bridges in Koukamma, Kouga and Nelson Mandela Bay Metro Municipalities in the Eastern Cape.

Disruptive rain is also expected under an orange level 6 warning in the extreme eastern parts of the south of the Western Cape and the western coast and adjacent interior of the Eastern Cape, leading to flooding of settlements, property, and roads, and danger to life with some communities temporarily cut off.

An orange level 5 warning has been issued for disruptive snow leading to pass closures, communities temporarily being cut off and roads being affected due to accumulation of snow in the Senqu, Elundini and Walter Sisulu Municipalities of the Eastern Cape.

Between Cape Agulhas in the Western Cape and Port Edward in KwaZulu-Natal, damaging winds and waves are expected under an orange level 6 warning, leading to damage to coastal infrastructure, disruption of harbours, medium or large vessels dragging anchor or breaking mooring lines and disruptions to beachfront activities.

The weather services has also issued an orange level 5 warning for damaging winds leading to damage to infrastructure, difficult driving conditions and disruption to power supply along the south coast and adjacent interior of the Eastern Cape.

Damaging winds and waves are expected to disrupt small harbours and ports between Cape Point and Cape Agulhas, as Saws warns of yellow level 4 conditions in those parts of the Western Cape.

For the eastern parts of the Western Cape, the western parts of the Eastern Cape and along its west coast, Saws has issued a yellow level 2 warning for disruptive rain.

This could lead to localised flooding of susceptible settlements, roads and bridges, and localised disruption due to sinkholes or blocked drainage systems.

A yellow level 2 warning has been issued for disruptive snow in the Dr Beyers Naude, Walter Sisulu (Burgersdorp) and Chris Hani Municipalities in the Eastern Cape, leading to loss of livestock and traffic disruptions.

Furthermore, Saws has warned of yellow level 2 conditions in vast parts of the Eastern Cape, where damaging winds are expected to lead to localised damage to settlements, infrastructure and travel disruptions.

Advisories

Expect very cold, windy and wet conditions in the Eastern Cape. This will be caused by the combination of snow, gale force winds, heavy rain, flooding, very cold conditions and very rough seas.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on 7 May:

Gauteng:

Residents can expect a partly cloudy and cool day with isolated showers and rain in the south, where it will be cold.

Mpumalanga:

Expect fine weather in the Lowveld where it will be warm; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to cold.

Limpopo:

It will be warm in the Lowveld; otherwise, conditions will be fine and cool, but partly cloudy in the southwest.

North West:

Partly cloudy to cloudy and cold weather awaits, with isolated showers and rain in the extreme south.

Free State:

Expect cloudy and cold conditions with isolated showers and rain, except in the extreme east.

Northern Cape:

It will be partly cloudy to cloudy and cold to cool with isolated showers and rain in the southern and southeastern parts.

Western Cape:

Expect cloudy and cold to cool conditions with isolated showers and rain over the southern and eastern parts, but scattered over the southeastern parts.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be cloudy and cold to very cold with scattered showers, but widespread along the coast and adjacent interior.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect a cloudy and cold to very cold day with scattered showers in the west, but isolated in the northeast.

KwaZulu-Natal:

It will be fine and cool, but warm in the extreme northeast. It will become partly cloudy in the afternoon.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.