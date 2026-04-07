Push to probe Tshwane rot

Moya said an independent investigator will probe allegations of potential misconduct.

The City of Tshwane finds itself at a crossroads of accountability and political tension.

Chief financial officer Gareth Mnisi’s precautionary suspension, triggered by allegations aired at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, has ignited fierce debate within council chambers.

While Mayor Nasiphi Moya insists due process is underway, opposition parties argue the city’s leadership is selective in its pursuit of integrity, raising questions about the treatment of Deputy Mayor Eugene Modise.

Precautionary suspension and investigation process

Mnisi was allowed to make written representations within seven days as to why he should not be placed on precautionary suspension.

Moya said an independent investigator will probe allegations of potential misconduct.

Mnisi was on leave last week, while the city has been processing the necessary steps arising from the investigation and preparing the matter for council’s consideration.

On allegations against Modise, Moya said her stance remains the same.

“When the allegations were made, we commissioned an investigation, and that investigation has gone to council and has come back. An ad hoc committee was established and the work is now at the committee,” she said.

“I am not sure how we are protecting him when we have done all this work.”

Seven-day window for Mnisi’s response

Moya emphasised Mnisi had seven days to state his case.

“Once the seven days have lapsed, we will go back to the council. But until then, there is nothing we can say,” she said.

In February, the Tshwane ANC called for the precautionary suspension of Mnisi after the party’s regional secretary, George Matjila, accused Mnisi of failing to submit annual financial statements.

Matjila alleged Mnisi had unexplained wealth and unjustifiable demands; ballooning of unauthorised, irregular, wasteful and fruitless expenditure; cancelled and manipulated critical tenders; and made unauthorised movement of funds and had bizarre security arrangements.

Focus shifts to Madlanga Commission allegations

However, unconfirmed reports suggest the council has cleared Mnisi of this charge and would instead be focusing on the allegations linked to the Madlanga commission.

Tshwane DA mayoral candidate Cilliers Brink said the party voted in favour of these probes, including looking into Mnisi’s personal wealth.

“But the ANC, EFF and ActionSA blocked the probe into Mnisi’s wealth. We await the outcome of the preliminary investigation,” he said.

Concerns over Modise investigation

The serious concern was about the investigation into the allegations against Modise, who is also MMC of finance, Brink said.

“It is very telling that mayor Moya does not act on her deputy, because in fact, she is the deputy. She’s a mayor in name only,” he said.

“To quote the mayor on the removal of MMC of corporate services Kholofelo Morodi, she said the mayoral committee must, at all times, command public confidence and demonstrate the highest standards of ethical leadership and accountability.

“If that is a position she truly holds, then Modise should have been shown the door months ago.”

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