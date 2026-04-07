Sergeant Fannie Nkosi’s arrest a stark warning amid Madlanga commission

Nkosi will appear in court facing a range of charges including theft and defeating the ends of justice.

Sergeant Fannie Nkosi is expected to appear in the Pretoria North Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, national police spokesperson brigadier Athlenda Mathe has confirmed.

Nkosi, who was a member of the Gauteng Organised Crime Unit and at the centre of the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, which has resulted in 12 police officers being arrested, City of Tshwane officials being suspended and many unanswered questions.

Sergeant Fannie Nkosi charges

On Thursday, Mathe confirmed Saps successfully executed a search-and-seizure operation in Pretoria North, adding that the operation formed part of ongoing police investigations.

Anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee said the charges against Nkosi includes possession of unlicensed ammunition, theft, defeating the ends of justice and failure to properly secure firearms and ammunition in terms of the Firearms Control Act.

“Authorities seized 490 rounds of unlicensed ammunition and one hand grenade belonging to the state. Several case dockets from different police stations were also discovered,” he said.

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Following the operation, additional charges were added, including negligent handling of firearms and possession of a prohibited explosive, Abramjee said.

AfriForum community safety spokesperson Jacques Broodryk said it was disappointing that Nkosi was implicated in the Madlanga commission.

“It seems like justice is at least taking its course,” he said.

Nkosi used Madlanga commission as a ‘circus’

University of Limpopo criminology and criminal justice head of department Witness Maluleka said Nkosi strongly undermined the commission.

Nkosi’s testimony was flawed, Maluleka said.

“He mostly lied and fabricated non-existent realities. He went there to ridicule the sitting. Even a novice can see that he used the commission as a circus,” he added.

“The raid and arrest are justified and commendable to probably warn others about the seriousness of the commission, including the awaiting related outcomes.

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“It is really pleasing to witness the current developments in anattempt to root out corruption, criminality and political partisanship that infiltrated the dented Saps image.

“The awaiting verdict can be used as a model for ethical leadership.

“The signs are evident and it should be highly celebrated, while the same actions are escalated to other high-profiled individuals in conflict with the law, as implicated by the commission,” Maluleka added.

‘Proper procedures’

Criminal law expert Cornelia van Graan said Saps’ swift response in searching and seizing items in the Nkosi matter was to be welcomed.

“The police can be commended for their swift and accurate response. However, I was shocked to hear what items were recovered from the house. It is very concerning.

“It indicates a lack of safeguards and proper procedures on the side of the police. There should be proper procedures in place governing the removal of dockets from a police station.

“Further, a police sergeant is tasked with ensuring the safety of all people residing in South Africa and his actions in keeping firearms and even a hand grenade show a blatant disregard for life,” she said.

Van Graan said members of the public expected more and better from a sergeant of his calibre.

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