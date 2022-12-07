R55 million fire station opens its doors in Mamelodi

Marizka Coetzer

The first of two new fire stations has officially opened in Mamelodi in time for the upcoming rainy and flash flood season.

Yesterday, Tshwane mayor Randall Williams and the MMC for community safety, Grandi Theunissen, led the ceremony to officially open the new fire station in Region 6.

R55 million

“The city build the station from the ground up at a cost of R55 million,” said Williams.

“There was a need for the service in the northern parts of the area as the closest station was 15km away.”

Williams said the distance resulted in extensive delays in response times, especially in the Nellmapius and Mamelodi areas.

73 emergency situations

“Since the opening of the station in September, firefighters have already attended to 73 emergency incidents, including rescue, floods and fire.”

He added the station has also responded as a backup to surrounding stations.

“One of the most impressive features of the station was it was built to be self-sustainable for 48 hours should there be a disruption of basic service in the area,” he said.

Construction

Theunissen said construction started August 2019 and was completed in April, with site disruptions by residents, high levels of rain and Covid contributing to the delay. “The station has been fully operational since September with 34 staff members working on three shift bases over 24 hours,” he said.

Delighted community

Local mini hardware store owner Morris Mogashoa said he was happy. “It’s about time. We needed this. We didn’t even know who to call for an emergency before this.” he said.

Ward councillor Rabasotho Masupha said the community was grateful the project was complete and were looking forward to the second fire station.

