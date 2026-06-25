Every person must be here lawfully, Ramaphosa says as security forces on alert ahead of 30 June

Ramaphosa told the NCOP security forces are ready, 10 000 inspectors will be recruited, and biometric tech will tighten immigration enforcement nationwide.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has assured that measures are in place to prevent violence and maintain peace on 30 June, while government moves to strengthen border infrastructure, deploy technology, and close legal gaps related to immigration issues.

The president told the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) that South Africa’s borders and workplaces will face tougher enforcement while security forces prepare for 30 June protests.

Ramaphosa told Ncop measures are in place to prevent violence

27 civil organisations set a 30 June deadline for undocumented foreign nationals to leave South Africa.

Ramaphosa appeared before the NCOP on Thursday afternoon for a question-and-answer session with permanent delegates to the house.

The chief whip of the NCOP, Kenneth Mmoiemang, asked the president whether the government has immediate measures to address illegal immigration, border control, policy enforcement, and asylum backlogs.

Ramaphosa mentioned his 3 June national address, where he announced the cabinet’s comprehensive approach to migration management.

“We have made it clear that every person within our borders must be here lawfully,” he said.

Crackdown on immigration violations

He said the approach includes a crackdown on immigration violations, increased inspections of employers’ premises, and the recruitment of 10 000 inspectors.

The president added that the second part of the response will include strengthening border security by directing resources to border infrastructure and personnel.

He said the six busiest ports of entry will be redeveloped and refugee reception centres will be relocated to border posts.

According to Ramaphosa, the third part includes stamping out corruption and deploying technology, including an intelligence population register with biometric data.

He said the electronic travel authorisation system is being extended to all airports and major land ports.

Four-part migration plan

The fourth part of the approach is to close gaps in laws and regulations, with the cabinet approving a revised white paper on citizenship, immigration, and refugee protection.

The president added that South Africa will work with regional and continental partners to address political instability, conflict, and economic hardships driving migration.

Ramaphosa made it clear that every person within South African borders must be here lawfully. He, however, added that the responsibility for enforcing laws rests with the state and the state alone.

He emphasised that the government has put in place security measures to prevent attempts to destabilise the country, whether by citizens or foreign nationals.

“Our security forces are ready, and those who transgress the measures that we are putting in place will definitely meet the might of the law,” Ramaphosa said.

10 000 labour inspectors

Mmoiemang also asked about the progress in employing 10 000 permanent labour inspectors and the importance of ensuring workplace compliance.

The president confirmed that the inspectors are being employed in phases due to budgetary constraints.

He said the government is finding pockets of finance to bring in as many inspectors as possible within the next three years.

The DA’s Rikus Badenhorst raised concerns about vigilantism and unlawful actions, asking about specific contingency plans to prevent violence and ensure law and order on 30 June.

Ramaphosa said the government is ready to deal with any disruptions and instability, with security forces on high alert.

Promoting peace

He called on all leaders to promote peace and take legal action against anyone attempting to destabilise the country.

“I’m a strong believer that South Africans are peaceful people. They are not xenophobic; they are not afrophobic as well, and they want peace,” the president said.

He added that the government is taking measures to ensure the 30th is a normal day when people can go to work and go about their business.

“Our security forces are ready,” he said.