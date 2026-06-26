Over 8 000 repatriated as SA cracks down ahead of 30 June deadline

Zimbabwean and Malawian nationals were transported in 138 buses.

More than 8 000 foreign nationals have been repatriated through the Beitbridge Port of Entry in less than two weeks as South Africa intensifies efforts to enforce immigration laws ahead of nationwide anti-illegal immigration marches planned for 30 June.

This was confirmed by the Border Management Authority (BMA) on Thursday, 25 June 2026.

Repatriation

BMA spokesperson Mmemme Mogotsi said 8 230 people had been processed for repatriation with Malawian nationals accounting for the overwhelming majority.

“Between 12 and 24 June 2026, the BMA successfully processed 6 709 Malawian nationals for repatriation, transported in 112 buses and 1 521 Zimbabwean nationals transported in 26 buses.

“This brings the total number of repatriated foreign nationals processed at Beitbridge only during this period to 8 230 persons,” said Mogotsi.

No travel docs

Mogotsi said foreign nationals arriving for repatriation were processed in the presence of officials from their respective embassies to verify their identities, travel documentation, and compliance with applicable immigration requirements.

“This morning (Thursday), 17 buses transporting foreign nationals arrived at the port without the required Emergency Travel Certificates (ETC).

“In order to decongest the Beitbridge port of entry, these buses could not be processed and were directed to the Musina truck stop area until the necessary documentation was obtained and verified,” Mogotsi said.

Buses lacking permits

Mogotsi added that a significant number of buses transporting repatriated foreign nationals were registered in South Africa and lacked the required cross-border permits.

“In line with the law, buses without valid cross-border permits are not allowed to cross the border. Furthermore, some drivers attempting to transport foreign nationals across the border were found not to be in possession of any passports, which is mandatory for cross-border travel.”

Compliance

Mogotsi urged transport operators involved in repatriation activities to comply fully with Immigration and administrative requirements before arriving at the port of entry.

“This includes ensuring that buses are roadworthy, drivers are in possession of valid passports, and that all required cross-border permits have been obtained.

“The port of entry will not be used as a waiting area for buses, and compliance with these requirements will contribute significantly to the smooth and efficient processing of repatriations,” she said.

Appeal

The BMA also appealed to all foreign nationals participating in voluntary repatriation processes to ensure they are first processed by the Department of Home Affairs before presenting themselves at the port of entry.

It directed that all Home Affairs verifications and SAPS clearances – including checks to ensure wanted suspects are not part of repatriation must be completed at the Musina Refugee Reception Centre before foreign nationals arrive at Beitbridge Port of Entry.

Mogotsi said this measure was necessary to prevent delays within the port environment and to improve the efficiency of processing operations.

Committed

She said BMA Commissioner Dr Michael Masiapato remained committed to ensuring every repatriation was conducted lawfully and with dignity.

“The BMA remains committed to working closely with the Departments of Home Affairs and International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO), foreign embassies, all law enforcement agencies, border entities and transport operators to ensure that all repatriation processes are conducted in a lawful, safe, dignified and orderly manner”, Masiapato said.

Earlier this month, the BMA confirmed the departure of 933 Mozambican nationals through the Lebombo Port of Entry, marking one of the largest coordinated repatriation operations in recent months.