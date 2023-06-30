Ramaphosa remembers Limpopo’s first lady as a dedicated activist

By Alex Japho Matlala

President Cyril Ramaphosa has described Limpopo premier Stan Mathabatha’s wife Maggie as a caring woman, a committed community worker and a mother of the nation.

Limpopo’s first lady died on Wednesday after a short illness at their home in Tooseng Village. She was 62.

“My thoughts and those of the national executive, as well as the nation, are with premier Mathabatha, his family and the administration of Limpopo in this moment of loss,” said Ramaphosa in a statement.

‘Community-focused leader’

He described her as a community-focused leader, who dedicated herself to the development and dignity of the people of Limpopo through housing opportunities, food security and support to people with disabilities.

“Her involvement with communities was a valued and exemplary complement to the work of government led by the premier and the provincial executive,” said the president.

He added that his government joined the people of Limpopo in mourning.

ALSO READ: RIP Limpopo First Lady: Maggie Mathabatha dies

The ANC Women’s League in Limpopo said it had learnt with a “deep sense of sadness” about her untimely passing.

“As the first lady, the role she played in touching the lives of children, people with disability, women, the elderly and other empowerment structures through the First Lady Charity Trust Fund, did not go unnoticed,” said the league’s provincial spokesperson Sanny Ndlovu.

Mme Mathabatha ‘a source of inspiration’

She said “mme Mathabatha will be remembered as a pillar of strength and a source of inspiration to her husband” in his demanding roles as the chair of the ANC in Limpopo and premier.

“Our mother will be deeply missed for this and other meaningful roles she played as the first lady, the wife, the mother and above all, a community development activist,” said Ndlovu.

ALSO READ: If Mathabatha fails to get rid of ‘lazy’ mayors, ‘we will show him the door’ – Limpopo ANCYL

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Mathabatha family during this difficult time and may the soul of our leader, our mother rest in eternal peace.”

She is survived by her husband and their three children.

She will be buried in Polokwane next Friday.