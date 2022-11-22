LIVE | UK state visit: Ramaphosa formally welcomed by King Charles [PIC]

Cheryl Kahla

King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, are hosting President Cyril Ramaphosa at Buckingham Palace in the United Kingdom (UK) for two days.

The purpose of the state visit is to “identify new areas of collaboration in advancing economic recovery and stability” between the two countries.

The president was welcomed at Stansted Airport by Viscount Hood and the Special Representative of the Secretary of State for Foreign on Monday, and will officially meet with King Charles today.

Ramaphosa in the UK

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla will formally welcome President Ramaphosa at the Royal Pavilion on Horse Guards Parade where he will receive the Royal Salute.

We’ll share live updates and insights below. Refresh the tab if necessary.

Ramaphosa will be the first foreign head of state hosted by King Charles III and the state visit takes place in the interest of furthering bilateral relations.

Tuesday’s itinerary

Ramaphosa will meet with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak today to discuss how the UK could support economic growth and development in South Africa.

The president will also address a Joint Sitting of the Houses of Parliament, before being hosted at a state banquet at Buckingham Palace tonight

Readers were treated to a behind-the-scenes look at what President Ramaphosa and King Charles III will be feasting on at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.

As reported by The Citizen, the dessert menu has incorporated South Africa’s national flower, the protea, recreated out of sugar with edible colouring.

