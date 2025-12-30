Recipes

Recipe for the day: KOO Chakalaka Maotwana (chicken feet)

Compiled by Thami Kwazi

30 December 2025

08:30 am

A Mzansi favourite, cook chicken feet in spices, stock, and KOO Chakalaka for a bold, flavour-packed dish that comes together with minimal effort.

Serves 4

Ingredients

  • 1 kg maotwana (chicken feet), cleaned and skinned
  • 60 ml (4 Tbsp) cooking oil
  • 1 brown onion, chopped
  • 1 green pepper, chopped
  • 15 ml (1 Tbsp) crushed garlic (or 2 cloves, minced)
  • 5 ml (1 tsp) peri-peri spice (optional, for extra heat)
  • 15 ml (1 Tbsp) curry powder (mild or hot, to preference)
  • 1 can of KOO Mild and Spicy Chakalaka
  • 250 ml (1 cup) chicken stock (made from cube/powder or carton)
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Method

  1. Sauté: In a large pot or saucepan over medium heat, add the cooking oil. Add the chopped onion, green pepper, and crushed garlic. Sauté for 5 minutes until the vegetables soften.
  2. Toast Spices: Stir in the curry powder and peri-peri spice. Cook for 1 minute, stirring constantly. Add a splash of stock if the spices start to stick to the bottom of the pot.
  3. Brown Maotwana: Add the cleaned maotwana (chicken feet) to the pot. Stir well to coat the feet thoroughly in the onion and spice mixture. Cook for 3-5 minutes.
  4. Simmer and Cook: Add the entire can of KOO Mild and Spicy Chakalaka and pour in the chicken stock. Season lightly with salt and pepper (as stock and chakalaka are already seasoned).
  5. Tenderise: Bring the pot to a simmer. Reduce the heat to low, cover, and cook for 30-40 minutes. Stir occasionally. The maotwana should be tender, and the sauce should have thickened naturally from the gelatine in the feet.
  6. Serve: Serve piping hot with pap (maize porridge) or dombolo (steamed bread).

Recipe supplied by KOO

