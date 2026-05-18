Experience rejuvenation in every sip with this recipe for cucumber, apple and spinach juice.
This nutrient-rich combination delivers a refreshing taste and a powerful boost of vitamins, antioxidants and hydration, making it an excellent choice for anyone looking to support wellness, detoxify naturally and start their day on a healthy note.
Ingredients
- 5cm piece of cucumber, chopped
- 1 big celery stick, chopped
- A good handful of spinach
- 150 ml chilled tinned apple slices
- Juice of lime
- Chilled coconut water, optional
Method
- Put the vegetables in a deep bowl with the apple and lime juices and blitz with a blender until very smooth.
- Pour into a glass. You can drink it as is or dilute with coconut water for the consistency you like.
Recipe supplied by Koo.co.zaPrint
Recipe of the day:Cucumber apple and spinach juice
Experience rejuvenation in every sip with cucumber, apple, and spinach juice.
Ingredients
5 cm piece of cucumber, chopped
1 big celery stick, chopped
A good handful of spinach
150 ml chilled KOO Unsweetened Pie Apple Slices
Juice of lime
Chilled coconut water, optional
Instructions
- Put the vegetables in a deep bowl with the apple and lime juices and blitz with a blender until very smooth.
- Pour into a glass. You can drink it as is or dilute with coconut water for the consistency you like.
A good handful of spinach
150 ml chilled KOO Unsweetened Pie Apple Slices
Juice of lime
Chilled coconut water, optional
Support Local Journalism
Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.