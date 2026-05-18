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Recipe of the day: Cucumber, apple and spinach juice

Picture of Thami Kwazi

By Thami Kwazi

Lifestyle Print and Online Editor

2 minute read

18 May 2026

05:37 pm

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Experience rejuvenation in every sip with this recipe for cucumber, apple and spinach juice.

Picture supplied

Picture: supplied

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This nutrient-rich combination delivers a refreshing taste and a powerful boost of vitamins, antioxidants and hydration, making it an excellent choice for anyone looking to support wellness, detoxify naturally and start their day on a healthy note.

Ingredients

  • 5cm piece of cucumber, chopped
  • 1 big celery stick, chopped
  • A good handful of spinach
  • 150 ml chilled tinned apple slices
  • Juice of lime
  • Chilled coconut water, optional

Method

  1. Put the vegetables in a deep bowl with the apple and lime juices and blitz with a blender until very smooth.
  2. Pour into a glass. You can drink it as is or dilute with coconut water for the consistency you like.

Recipe supplied by Koo.co.za

Print

Recipe of the day:Cucumber apple and spinach juice

Picture supplied

Experience rejuvenation in every sip with cucumber, apple, and spinach juice.

  • Author: Thami Kwazi

Ingredients

Scale

5 cm piece of cucumber, chopped

1 big celery stick, chopped

A good handful of spinach

150 ml chilled KOO Unsweetened Pie Apple Slices

Juice of lime

RELATED ARTICLES

Chilled coconut water, optional

Instructions

  1. Put the vegetables in a deep bowl with the apple and lime juices and blitz with a blender until very smooth.
  2. Pour into a glass. You can drink it as is or dilute with coconut water for the consistency you like.

 

A good handful of spinach

150 ml chilled KOO Unsweetened Pie Apple Slices

Juice of lime

Chilled coconut water, optional

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