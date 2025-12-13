Recipes

Recipe of the day: Cherry bomb cocktail

Compiled by Thami Kwazi

13 December 2025

08:35 pm

A beautifully balanced cocktail where fresh cherries, gin, and honey sparkle in perfect harmony.

Ingredients (per cocktail)

  • 50 ml Gin (Tanqueray No. Ten or a floral gin works beautifully to complement cherry without overpowering)
  • 20 ml fresh lemon juice
  • 15 ml honey syrup (1:1 honey and warm water – adds smoothness and body)
  • 5–10 ml Maraschino liqueur (optional, for a whisper of almond and depth)
  • 5 Fresh cherries (pitted)
  • 60–80 ml Cherry Bomb (to top)
  • Ice

Method

  1.  Muddle the fresh cherries in a shaker to release colour and juice.
  2.  Add gin, lemon juice, honey syrup, and Maraschino liqueur (if using).
  3.  Shake with ice, then fine-strain into a chilled highball or coupe glass.
  4. Top gently with cherry soda and give a light stir.
  5.  Garnish: a skewered cherry and a small sprig of thyme or basil for aroma.

Flavour Notes

Fresh cherries give real fruit depth (not candy-like).

Lemon balances sweetness.

Honey rounds it out with texture.

Maraschino liqueur adds that subtle almond note, optional, but it elevates it.

Cherry Bomb gives sparkle and a playful finish.

Supplied by: www.juicydelicious.co.za

