Recipe of the day: Cherry bomb cocktail

A beautifully balanced cocktail where fresh cherries, gin, and honey sparkle in perfect harmony.
Ingredients (per cocktail)
- 50 ml Gin (Tanqueray No. Ten or a floral gin works beautifully to complement cherry without overpowering)
- 20 ml fresh lemon juice
- 15 ml honey syrup (1:1 honey and warm water – adds smoothness and body)
- 5–10 ml Maraschino liqueur (optional, for a whisper of almond and depth)
- 5 Fresh cherries (pitted)
- 60–80 ml Cherry Bomb (to top)
- Ice
Method
- Muddle the fresh cherries in a shaker to release colour and juice.
- Add gin, lemon juice, honey syrup, and Maraschino liqueur (if using).
- Shake with ice, then fine-strain into a chilled highball or coupe glass.
- Top gently with cherry soda and give a light stir.
- Garnish: a skewered cherry and a small sprig of thyme or basil for aroma.
Flavour Notes
Fresh cherries give real fruit depth (not candy-like).
Lemon balances sweetness.
Honey rounds it out with texture.
Maraschino liqueur adds that subtle almond note, optional, but it elevates it.
Cherry Bomb gives sparkle and a playful finish.
