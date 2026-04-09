Try this impressive roast chicken recipe
Roast chicken, a timeless classic, brings comfort and flavour to any dinner table. With its crispy golden skin and juicy, tender meat, this dish is perfect for both family gatherings and special occasions.
Aromatic herbs and a touch of citrus infuse the chicken with rich flavours, making each bite irresistible. Whether paired with roasted vegetables or a simple salad, roast chicken is sure to impress and satisfy everyone at the table.
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Ready in 2 hrs 30 mins
Serves 4 people
Ingredients
- Olive Oil
- 1 whole chicken
- Thyme
- Excella Rice
- Carrots
- Red or white onion
- 4 cloves of garlic, peeled
- Salt and Pepper
- Chicken Spice
Method
Step 1:
Preheat oven to 180°C. In a roasting dish, baste 1 tablespoon of olive oil onto the full chicken and season well with salt, pepper, and chicken spice. Peel the onion and cut it in half.
Place half of the thyme, 1/2 onion, and 2 cloves of garlic into the cavity of the chicken.
Step 2:
Peel the carrots, season with salt and pepper, and place in a roasting dish with the remaining 1/2 onion, garlic, and thyme.
Step 3:
Roast the chicken for 1 hour and 30 minutes until the chicken is fully cooked, turning the carrots halfway.
Step 4:
Cook the Excella rice according to instructions on the packet.
Step 5:
Carve the chicken and enjoy!
Recipe supplied by: excella.co.zaPrint
Recipe of the day: The perfect roast chicken
Roast chicken, a timeless classic, brings comfort and flavour to any dinner table. With its crispy golden skin and juicy, tender meat, this dish is perfect for both family gatherings and special occasions.
Aromatic herbs and a touch of citrus infuse the chicken with rich flavours, making each bite irresistible. Whether paired with roasted vegetables or a simple salad, roast chicken is sure to impress and satisfy everyone at the table.
Ingredients
-
Olive Oil
-
1 whole chicken
-
Thyme
-
Excella rice
-
Carrots
-
Red or white onion
-
4 cloves of garlic, peeled
-
Salt and Pepper
-
Chicken Spice
Instructions
Preheat oven to 180°C. In a roasting dish, baste 1 tablespoon of olive oil onto the full chicken and season well with salt, pepper and chicken spice. Peel the onion and cut in half. Place half of the thyme, 1/2 onion and 2 cloves of garlic into the cavity of the chicken.
Peel the carrots, season with salt and pepper and place in a roasting dish with the remaining 1/2 onion, garlic and thyme.
Roast the chicken for 1 hour and 30 minutes until the chicken is fully cooked, turning the carrots halfway.
Cook the Excella rice according to instructions on the packet.
Carve the chicken and enjoy!
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