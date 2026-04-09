Recipe of the day: The perfect roast chicken

Try this impressive roast chicken recipe

Roast chicken, a timeless classic, brings comfort and flavour to any dinner table. With its crispy golden skin and juicy, tender meat, this dish is perfect for both family gatherings and special occasions.

Aromatic herbs and a touch of citrus infuse the chicken with rich flavours, making each bite irresistible. Whether paired with roasted vegetables or a simple salad, roast chicken is sure to impress and satisfy everyone at the table.

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Ready in 2 hrs 30 mins

Serves 4 people

Ingredients

Olive Oil

1 whole chicken

Thyme

Excella Rice

Carrots

Red or white onion

4 cloves of garlic, peeled

Salt and Pepper

Chicken Spice

Method

Step 1:

Preheat oven to 180°C. In a roasting dish, baste 1 tablespoon of olive oil onto the full chicken and season well with salt, pepper, and chicken spice. Peel the onion and cut it in half.

Place half of the thyme, 1/2 onion, and 2 cloves of garlic into the cavity of the chicken.

Step 2:

Peel the carrots, season with salt and pepper, and place in a roasting dish with the remaining 1/2 onion, garlic, and thyme.

Step 3:

Roast the chicken for 1 hour and 30 minutes until the chicken is fully cooked, turning the carrots halfway.

Step 4:

Cook the Excella rice according to instructions on the packet.

Step 5:

Carve the chicken and enjoy!

Recipe supplied by: excella.co.za