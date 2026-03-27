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Recipe of the day: Mmiso’s rosa margarita recipe

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By Thami Kwazi

Lifestyle Print and Online Editor

2 minute read

27 March 2026

11:45 am

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Get ready to shake up something special with this recipe of the day!

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Bright, zesty, and perfect for any occasion, Mmiso’s Rosa Margarita is a vibrant twist on a classic cocktail.

This recipe brings together the bold flavours of fresh lime, sweet agave, and a splash of rosé for a refreshingly sophisticated drink.

Whether you’re hosting friends or unwinding after a long day, this margarita will add a touch of elegance and fun to your routine.

Servings: 1 | Prep time: 5 minutes 

Ingredients

  • 50ml Código Rosa Tequila
  • 22ml fresh Lime juice
  • 15ml Elderflower liqueur
  • 5ml Honey Syrup
  • 20ml Cellulose/egg white
  • Optional: 2 dashes of Orange bitters

Method

  1. Combine all the ingredients, together with Código 1530 Rosa Tequila, into a shaker
  2. Shake gently (don’t over-dilute)
  3. Strain into a chilled coupe
  4. Garnish with a pineapple leaf or an edible flower

Recipe supplied by: Código 1530 Tequila

Print

Recipe of the day: Mmiso’s rosa margarita recipe

Picture Istock

  • Author: Thami Kwazi

Ingredients

Scale

    • 50ml Código Rosa Tequila

RELATED ARTICLES

    • 22ml fresh Lime juice

    • 15ml Elderflower liqueur

    • 5ml Honey Syrup

    • 20ml Cellulose/egg white

    • Optional: 2 dashes of Orange bitters

Instructions

  1. Combine all the ingredients, together with Código 1530 Rosa Tequila, into a shaker

  2. Shake gently (don’t over-dilute)

  3. Strain into a chilled coupe

  4. Garnish with a pineapple leaf or an edible flower

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