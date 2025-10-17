‘Rehab from hell’ shut down after patient deaths

Controversial rehab centre closed down after allegations of violence, overcrowding, and medical neglect.

One of South Africa’s most controversial rehabs has been shut down. The KwaZulu-Natal department of social development has cancelled the registration of Tetelestai Recovery Centre, an in-patient treatment facility in Winklespruit on the South Coast.

The decision followed an investigation into the deaths of two patients at the centre, the alleged murder of Luke Edwards and an apparent suicide within 10 days of the former.

The department found serious violations of the conditions attached to its registration and said Tetelestai did not meet the minimum standards required to ensure the safety and dignity of its residents.

Tetelestai Recovery Centre shut down

The order to shut it down was issued with immediate effect.

Tetelestai’s landlord gave owner Donovan de Klerk notice to vacate the premises by last month.

Now, social development has also closed off any prospects of the “rehab from hell” as a former patient described it, from opening again.

ALSO READ: Tetelestai Recovery Centre founder denies abuse claims

Unconfirmed sources also indicated De Klerk and his associates have been blacklisted from opening another, similar facility in the future.

MEC for social development in KwaZulu-Natal Mbali Shinga said the department was compelled to act on Tetelestai.

“This sends a clear and strong message to all service providers that the department will not hesitate to act decisively when the rights and lives of vulnerable people are at risk. Our foremost responsibility is to protect and preserve the dignity, safety and well-being of every person under our care, especially those who are most vulnerable.”

Closure a step forward – investigator

Investigator Brad Nathanson, who was probing the death of Edwards for his family, said the closure was a step forward.

“When I finally satisfied myself with the facts of the Edwards case, I set out to do two things. The first was to have Tetelestai closed so that nobody else could be hurt there and the second was to bring about justice for Luke.”

Beyond Edwards’ death, The Citizen reported in July about the concentration camp-like treatment that patients received at the facility.

ALSO READ: Rehab centre horror: Owner allegedly seen dumping dead baby in a plastic bag

Former residents described a culture of fear where staff and monitors, specially appointed fellow-patients, provoked violence among patients, using it as an excuse for meting out punishment, or confining people in isolation.

One patient told of being locked away and denied medical attention, while others alleged sexual misconduct between staff and vulnerable female residents.

Allegations of severe overcrowding suggested more than 100 men crammed into sleeping quarters, with food and conditions that ex-patients likened to a prison rather than a rehabilitation centre.

Allegations of abuse and neglect

Despite having no permit to run a detox facility, Tetelestai allegedly forced patients into isolation rooms and carried out medical detox procedures without proper authorisation or supervision.

The centre, through its attorney, denied this, saying all medication was prescribed by a doctor and overseen by a nurse, but patients spoken to by The Citizen painted a very different picture.

In late July, more shocking allegations emerged.

ALSO READ: ‘All in the name of God’: Murder and abuse allegations rock KZN rehab centre [VIDEO]

Witnesses claimed they saw De Klerk and his wife Latisha dumping CCTV cameras, cables and a blue plastic bag into a stormwater drain near the facility.

When the bag was recovered, it was found to contain the remains of a foetus. Police confirmed an inquest docket had been opened and that the body of a baby had been retrieved.

Later, sources indicated that the foetus was not viable and was thus regarded as the illegal dumping of medical waste. A witness described the contents of the bag, saying: “As I tore it open, I saw what looked like fresh blood. And at that point, I stood back and thought to myself, what the fuc*k.”

Police investigate “gruesome” discovery

Colonel Robert Netshiunda of the South African Police Service said the investigation into the gruesome discovery was ongoing and “there are planned meetings with prosecution for a way forward”.

De Klerk has consistently denied all allegations through his attorney Wesley Rogers. Violence was never sanctioned by staff and sexual interaction was forbidden and grounds for expulsion, he said.

On the foetus allegations, Rogers said: “The information you have been provided is categorically false and is denied. Dumping of cameras is categorically denied. If your information was accurate and video footage was found relating to any pending investigation, Donovan would have been charged with defeating the ends of justice. That hasn’t happened.”

NOW READ: Rehab or cult? TRC ex-patients look towards collective civil, criminal case