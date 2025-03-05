RTMC investigates fatal Free State crash that claimed 10 lives

RTMC urges road users to exercise extreme caution in early morning hours, citing statistics that show most crashes occur before dawn.

The scene of the N6 accident that claimed 10 lives in the Free State. Picture: Supplied

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) says it has sent a team of investigators to the Free State to probe the cause of the fatal crash that claimed 10 lives this morning.



The crash between a bus and a truck happened at around 3am on the N6, about 15km from Reddersburg.

“Information at this stage indicates that the bus was travelling on the N6 from Reddersburg in the direction of Smithfield while the truck with two trailers was travelling in the opposite direction,” said RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane.

“The two vehicles collided in a side-swipe type [of a] crash,” Zwane added.

Multiple injuries

Ten people – mostly adult females and one minor – died on the scene, while 31 others were injured and transported to hospital for medical treatment.

Zwane said the exact cause of the crash has not yet been determined.



“The RTMC sends condolences to the affected families and wishes a speedy recovery to the injured,” he said.

“We further urge all road users to exercise extreme caution when travelling in the early hours of the morning. Statistics show that most crashes take place before dawn.”

The South African Police Service (Saps) have confirmed that they have launched an investigation into the catastrophic collision and have opened a case of culpable homicide.

Premier sends condolences

Free State Premier MaQueen Letsoha-Mathae conveyed her condolences to the victims’ families and to the families of eight people who drowned after the car they were travelling in was swept away by strong water currents in Heilbron on Monday.

A 71-year-old man and a two-year-old girl were among those who drowned.

“I am mortified to learn about the loss of lives from the two incidents. Road safety remains a priority, and as government, we are intensifying our efforts to curb road fatalities. These tragic incidents serve as a painful reminder of the job at hand but also to intensify our road safety awareness campaigns,” said Letsoha-Mathae.

“On behalf of the Free State Provincial Government and the people of our province, I would like to extend our condolences to all the affected families during this difficult period. We also wish the injured a speedy recovery,” she added.

