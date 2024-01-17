Robbers steal critical documents from ATM HQ in Mthatha

Critical documents have been stolen at the ATM head offices in the Eastern Cape

ATM offices have been robbed once again.

The African Transformation Movement (ATM) says critical documents were stolen from their head offices in Mthatha on Tuesday night.

Second burglary in two days

According to ATM spokesperson Zama Ntshona this was the second burglary in two days.

“This heinous act involved the disabling of our electric fence and alarm system, resulting in the theft of six laptops,” Ntshona said.

He said shockingly, critical documents, hard drives and other essential information were also taken while files and diaries were scattered in a deliberate act of “desecration”.

“We categorically reject attempts to intimidate and bully us through these weak tactics. Our commitment to the people of South Africa remains unshaken, and we will persist in being their unwavering voice,” Ntshona said.

Ntshona said the fact that the burglars returned for a second time within a span of two days raises serious concerns and suggests a deliberate and targeted effort to obtain specific devices.

“We have opened a case with the South African Police Service (Saps), and the case has been registered under reference number CAS 188/1/2024 at the Mthatha Police Station, with the incident reported on 2024-01-16,” Ntshona said.

ATM unfazed

Meanwhile, the party said it remains unshaken in its commitment to the principles of democracy and the pursuit of a corruption-free society.

“We call on law enforcement agencies to expedite their efforts to apprehend the perpetrators and assure the public that we will not be deterred from our mission to serve the people and uphold their democratic rights,” Ntshona said.

Ntshona said the ATM believes in the resilience of democracy, and will continue to work towards fostering a transparent and accountable political environment for the benefit of all South Africans.

South Africa will witness the most important elections since 1994. This year also marks 30 years of the ANC at the helm of the Union Buildings. There are predictions that South Africa might see the first national coalition government since the unity government of 1994.