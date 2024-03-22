Stanley ‘Screamer’ Tshabalala update: Why was ‘Bra Stan’ shot during burglary?

Pirates top brass and former Bafana Bafana coach Stan 'Screamer' Tshabalala was shot during a scuffle with a burglar in his Centurion home.

In this file photo, slain soccer star Senzo Meyiwa receives an award from Stan ‘Screamer’ Tshabalala at the Orlando Pirates Player Awards at The Wanderers Club, in Johannesburg, on 23 July 2014. Photo: Lefty Shivambu/ Gallo Images

Police were on Friday still searching for the three armed men who shot Orlando Pirates technical director and former Bafana Bafana coach Stan “Screamer” Tshabalala at his home on the outskirts of Centurion on Wednesday.

The 75-year-old Tshabalala is recovering from his ordeal in hospital where he is in a “serious yet stable condition”.

Stan Tshabalala: Police open case of robbery, attempted murder

The shock incident which took place just after midday, was confirmed on Friday morning by police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo.

“It is reported that three suspects – who were armed with a firearm and a sharp object – stormed Tshabalala’s house and held him and his family at gunpoint.

“The soccer personality was shot by the suspects and later taken to the nearest medical care centre in a serious but stable condition.”

“The suspects then shot him and took laptops and cellphones from the house. Police have opened a case of house robbery and attempted murder for investigation,” Masondo said.

ALSO READ: Orlando Pirates coach lands new role in Zimbabwe

Tshabalala shot during fight in bedroom

According to a Power 98.7 radio host and media personality Mmasekepe Matsebane, Tshabalala was at home with his daughter and two employees when the burglars entered the football legend’s house.

They then tied up his daughter and one of his employees, while the other one was on a break. When he returned, he was also tied up and his cellphone was taken.

“A fight ensued between one of the burglars and Screamer in the bedroom, and that is where the gunshots went off. The robbers made off with six cellphones, three laptops and just over R6 600 [in cash] that was in the house,” Matsebane claims.

“Bra Stan”, as he is affectionately known, is a prominent figure in South African football as he was the first coach to lead Bafana Bafana in an official match when South Africa was readmitted into international soccer in 1992.

According to the Kaizer Chiefs website, the former soccer star was also a founder member of Kaizer Chiefs where he was nicknamed “Screamer” because of his non-stop shouting for the ball.

From left to right: Stanley Tshabalala, Clive Barker, Stan Lapot and Johan Lathan. Photo: Gallo Images

When he went to Mamelodi Sundowns as head coach, he earned a reputation as the “Piano” and “Shoe-shine” man, creating a style with Sundowns where the team could defend and attack in a rhythm as a unit.

Since 2008, Tshabalala has served in many prominent positions within Orlando Pirates.

The Tshabalala family and Orlando Pirates have promised to provide new updates and developments as Bra Stan recovers.

NOW READ: Orlando Pirates Soweto derby ratings – Saleng is the star of the show