Suspected gangster in court for alleged rape of ATM member

ATM spokesperson Zama Ntshona is fuming after a member was raped on Sunday.

The man accused of kidnapping and rape will appear in the Germiston Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday. Picture: iStock

A 40-year-old man is expected to appear in the Germiston Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday morning for the alleged kidnapping and rape of an African Transformation Movement (ATM) member, the party has said.

The victim was offered a lift

ATM spokesperson Zama Ntshona told The Citizen the victim was at a friend’s house party on Sunday when the suspect offered her a lift home.

“They were at a friend’s house in Johannesburg, the alleged perpetrator was among the people who were also there during the day.

“Seeing the time, she got worried about transport and started walking to the taxi rank. At the gate, the perpetrator approached her and told her how unsafe it was. He said he would escort her,” said Ntshona.

The suspect allegedly took her to his house, where she was threatened with a gun and raped.

Police confirmed the incident.

ALSO READ: New Year’s tragedy: Three women raped, one murdered on their way home

Victim begged for protection

Ntshona said the victim shared that she begged the suspect to use a condom, but he refused.

“Acts of gruesome sexual assault were forcibly performed on her. She begged for protection. She was subsequently orally violated with instructions that she would be infected with a disease. This went on for the whole night, all while a gun was pointed at her,” said Ntshona.

ALSO READ: Woman arrested for raping teen girl with bottle in Potchefstroom

Ntshona said the party was shocked and disturbed by the incident.

He appealed to all women to be careful and make sure they have safe transportation when coming back from parties and clubs.

“We appeal to all women and those who are vulnerable to ensure that they are safe when going to places of leisure. This was unfortunate,” he said.

According to the party, the suspect is a well-known thug and had allegedly threatened to assassinate the victim if she said anything.

Ntshona said the victim was able to escape the suspect’s house in the early hours of Monday morning when the suspect had guests at the house.