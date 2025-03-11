SA farmers weigh Trump’s offer as experts warn against misinformation

With Trump’s resettlement offer gaining attention, organisations report interest, but experts warn against false narratives and political tension.

While it is unclear how many farmers are going to take up American President Donald Trump’s offer of refugee status, local organisations and experts are urging South Africans to unite and refrain from spreading false news.

The Transvaal Landbou Unie (TLU) says it hasn’t received any requests from farmers to relocate, despite Trump’s second invitation.

TLU chair Bennie van Zyl said the TLU said they had about 11 000 members across various categories.

“This thing must run its course. I don’t know whether there are farmers who think this is the solution to their problems but, if so, I believe they will take the necessary steps to apply,” he said.

Interest in Trump’s offer

Southern African Agricultural Initiative (Saai) chief executive officer Francios Rossouw said they had received many requests for assistance to apply to take up Trump’s offer.

“Saai as a network for family farmers has forged an agreement with many organisations like Solidarity and AfriForum, who also have farmers as members, to coordinate efforts to support individuals and families who would like to pursue this opportunity,” he said.

Over the weekend, Saai said the organisation would coordinate interest in Trump’s offer to South African farmers.

“We’ve seen significant interest from farmers across the regions, especially in the past few weeks and the two days since President Trump’s remarks.

“While it’s difficult to put an exact number to it, the level of engagement, inquiries and concerns raised indicate that this is a serious consideration for many,” said Rossouw.

‘Conspiracy theories’

Political analyst Dr Rene Oosthuizen said the scepticism expressed by many white Afrikaners towards Trump’s offer highlighted a broader critique of his stance as misinformed or divisive among many white South Africans.

Oosthuizen said Trump’s decision to offer resettlement to white South Africans in the United States, while criticising South Africa’s Land Expropriation Act, reflected a concerning trend of selective engagement with international issues based on ideological or racial considerations.

“In my view, his stance appears to be influenced by conspiracy theories regarding “white genocide” in South Africa, which have been widely refuted by scholarly research, judicial rulings and even segments of the white South African Afrikaner community itself,” she said.

Oosthuizen said by prioritising perceived injustices against white South Africans while neglecting the broader historical context of apartheid and ongoing racial disparities, Trump’s stance risks exacerbating tension and undermining efforts towards meaningful reconciliation and economic reform in South Africa.

“I believe the way forward in addressing land reform issues involves a nuanced understanding of historical injustices and a commitment to equitable solutions that promotes stability for all South Africans, rather than selectively prioritising specific groups,” she said.

‘No land confiscation’

FW de Klerk Foundation’s executive officer Christo van der Rheede called on South Africans and organisations to act in the best interest of South Africa and refrain from peddling misinformation.

“The FW de Klerk Foundation wants to assure the United States leadership that no land confiscation is happening in South Africa. Property rights remain intact and respected, as well as the cultural rights of all communities. No genocide based on ethnicity is taking place in South Africa and no one is ostracised based on race, class or religion,” he said.

Van der Reede also appealed to the United States leadership to consult more widely with a broad range of South African institutions to gain deeper insights into the economic, political, cultural and social fabric and complexity of South African societies.

“The political impasse between South Africa and the United States poses a serious risk to the hope the government of national unity (GNU) has brought to South Africa.

“Hence, we cannot afford the implosion of the GNU as too much is at stake,” he said.

Van der Reede also appealed to the GNU to unite, stay clear of divisive rhetoric and act in the best interests of SA.

