SA records another imported case of cholera

Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde

Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla has confirmed another imported laboratory-confirmed case of cholera on Tuesday.

The latest case is a 24-year-old South African man with travel history from Karachi in Pakistan.

According to Phaahla, the patient arrived in the country on 16 July from Pakistan, which is known to be cholera endemic, where he experienced abdominal cramps, vomiting and diarrhoea symptoms after a meal on 14 July.

ALSO READ: Cholera cases linked to social gatherings, funerals – Health Dept as death toll rises

“He reported that he had diarrhoea, but did not immediately seek medical attention while in Pakistan, and he only rehydrated himself using bottled water because he didn’t suspect any foodborne illness,” said Phaahla in a statement.

“On his arrival through King Shaka International Airport, he felt dehydrated and was taken to a Private Hospital in Durban to seek medical help and he was then admitted on 18 July while his specimen was sent to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) for laboratory testing.”

The results came back positive with cholera toxin on Monday, 24 July 2023. He has been discharged and is recovering well at home.

The outbreak response team has since identified four family members and a friend he stayed with while Pakistan.

ALSO READ: Gift of the Givers concerned over underreported cholera cases in Free State

None of the contacts identified is presenting with cholera symptoms and are on continuous close monitoring.

The country has now recorded three imported cholera cases this year, with two other cases detected from two people who travelled from Malawi.

Cholera cases

The country has recorded a total cumulative number of 199 laboratory-confirmed cases since February.

“While the situation is under control from the recent cholera outbreak in some parts of the country, Minister Phaahla urges the public to stay alert and maintain high level of personal hygiene at all times to prevent possible transmission of waterborne and foodborne diseases.”

Earlier this month, the health department announced that the number of people who have died due to the cholera outbreak in South Africa, had risen to 47.

Gauteng accounted for 35 deaths of the official toll, the Free State six, Mpumalanga two and Limpopo four.

Despite a significant decline in confirmed cholera cases nationwide recently, the department warned that the danger of cholera transmission was still a reality.

READ MORE: Cholera latest: Toll rises to 47 as outbreak claims four more lives