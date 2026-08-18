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WATCH: SANDF axes reservist after video of him drunk in uniform

Picture of Faizel Patel

By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

2 minute read

18 August 2026

12:39 pm

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The SANDF member in military uniform was clearly inebriated and struggling to walk

SANDF soldier drunk in uniform

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has terminated the call-up of a reservist who was seen under the influence of alcohol. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen. Photo for illustration purposes only.

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The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has terminated the call-up service of a reservist who was seen under the influence of alcohol in a viral video.

In the video, which was widely circulated on social media platforms, the SANDF member is seen in military uniform, clearly inebriated and struggling to walk.

Viral video

The video was recorded on Thursday, 6 August 2026, by an unknown individual who asked the reservist about her behaviour.

“Why are you drunk in uniform,” he asked.

Concerns

The SANDF said it condemned the “inappropriate conduct” involving one of its members who was recorded under the influence of alcohol while wearing military uniform in a public space.

“Upon investigation, it was established that the individual concerned is a SANDF reservist who was on active reserve call-up at one of our units in Pretoria.

“The SANDF views such behaviour as unacceptable and inconsistent with our values and discipline expected of members of the defence force. To this effect, appropriate disciplinary action has been taken against the member, and the call-up has since been terminated,” the SANDF said.

The SANDF stressed members’ conduct.

“The SANDF and its entire leadership reiterate that any conduct that brings the institution and military profession into disrepute cannot be tolerated, and will continue to act decisively against any behaviour that undermines the integrity of the defence force,” it said.

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