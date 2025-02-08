News

Home » News

Avatar photo

By Kyle Adam Zeeman

News Editor

2 minute read

8 Feb 2025

06:42 am

Bodies of slain SANDF soldiers on their way home to SA

Delays in getting the bodies of the soldiers back to SA have been made worse by an unkept promise that they would arrive earlier this week.

Control SANDF soldiers or face the fallout

Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has confirmed that the bodies of 14 SA soldiers are on their way back to the country from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

The troops died during recent fighting between the Congolese army, backed by troops from SA as part of the Southern African Development Community Mission, and M23 rebel fighters in the East of the country.

Delays in getting the bodies of the soldiers back to South Africa have been made worse by an unkept promise that they would arrive earlier this week.

In transit

The SANDF acknowledged the delays on Friday but said the process of returning the bodies had started.

“Following delays in moving the remains of the deceased from the DRC to the UN Logistics Base in Entebbe, Uganda, the SANDF can confirm that the movement is now underway. The movement is conducted by the United Nations.”

It said the bodies are expected to arrive in Uganda on Saturday afternoon and will be prepared for transportation by air to South Africa, Malawi and Tanzania.

A video purportedly showing the bodies being transported to Goma airport, claiming to have originated from Rwandan media, was circulated online on Friday.

When contacted for comment by The Citizen, the SANDF said it could not confirm its authenticity.

This is a developing story

Read more on these topics

bodies Cyril Ramaphosa Editor’s Choice South African National Defence Force (SANDF)

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Bodies of slain SANDF soldiers on their way home to SA
News Trump signs executive order against SA, promises to resettle Afrikaans farmers as refugees
News Black is the new gold: Sassa urges beneficiaries to switch grant cards before month-end
Opinion A VIEW OF THE WEEK: Even Elon Musk’s Starlink can’t connect this broken telephone
South Africa Trump’s tough stance on SA could be a negotiation tactic

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES