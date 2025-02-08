Bodies of slain SANDF soldiers on their way home to SA

Delays in getting the bodies of the soldiers back to SA have been made worse by an unkept promise that they would arrive earlier this week.

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has confirmed that the bodies of 14 SA soldiers are on their way back to the country from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

The troops died during recent fighting between the Congolese army, backed by troops from SA as part of the Southern African Development Community Mission, and M23 rebel fighters in the East of the country.

In transit

The SANDF acknowledged the delays on Friday but said the process of returning the bodies had started.

“Following delays in moving the remains of the deceased from the DRC to the UN Logistics Base in Entebbe, Uganda, the SANDF can confirm that the movement is now underway. The movement is conducted by the United Nations.”

It said the bodies are expected to arrive in Uganda on Saturday afternoon and will be prepared for transportation by air to South Africa, Malawi and Tanzania.

A video purportedly showing the bodies being transported to Goma airport, claiming to have originated from Rwandan media, was circulated online on Friday.



When contacted for comment by The Citizen, the SANDF said it could not confirm its authenticity.

This is a developing story