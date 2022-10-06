SANParks urges tourists to use alternative entrance gates into Kruger National Park

Citizen Reporter

The South African National Parks (SANParks) has urged tourists to consider using other entrance gates into the Kruger National Park (KNP) following the recent attack on a group of four German tourists and a subsequent fatal shooting of one of the group members earlier in the week.

The tourist, Joerg Schnarr, was murdered on Numbi road, outside the Kruger National Park.

On Monday, 67-year-old Schnarr and three other people were travelling to Mdluli Safari Lodge when they were attacked by a group of criminals.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the suspects, travelling in a VW Caddy, are said to have instructed the tourists to open the doors to their Hyundai Staria, but when the driver locked the doors, he was shot in the upper body through the window.

“The driver reversed about 100m before crashing into a wall,” Mohlala said.

Schnarr succumbed to his injuries, while his wife and the couple they were travelling with survived.

Three suspects potentially involved in the botched hijacking have been arrested.

READ MORE: ‘People of interest’ in Kruger Park German tourist murder arrested

Following the botched hijacking, South Africans have called for Numbi gate to be closed due to the road being a crime hotspot.

While SANParks acting chief executive officer Hapiloe Sello said the organisation was “deeply saddened” by the recent spate of attacks on visitors en-route to the national park, particularly on the road leading to Numbi Gate south of the park, she urged tourists with active and future bookings to use other entrance gates to the park.

She sent her condolences and prayers to the family and friends of the deceased.

“We fully appreciate that this incident has brought a lot of apprehension to many of our loyal local and international visitors which could result in cancellations for planned visits to the park and surrounding areas,” said Sello.

Alternative entrance gates to Kruger National Park

SANParks has urged visitors to use the 10 gates which tourists can safely enter from.

In the south of the park there are five other entrances namely Paul Kruger, Phabeni and Orpen Gates through the R40 from White River as well as Malelane and Crocodile Bridge through the N4 toll road towards Komatipoort in Mpumalanga province. In the north of the Park, visitors can enter through Phalaborwa, Punda Maria or Pafuri and lastly, Giriyondo Border Post allows access directly from Mozambique

NOW READ: Calls mount for Numbi Gate into Kruger Park to be closed following tourist’s murder

Sello called on the law enforcement agencies to leave nothing to chance in bringing the perpetrators to book.

“We also urge members of the adjacent communities to the Kruger National Park to assist with any information that could lead to the arrests of the suspects.”

Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde, additional reporting by Nica Richards