‘Santaco has never opposed a peaceful protest’: Taxi council clarifies 30 June march stance

'Our responsibility is purely public transport and nothing more, and nothing less.'

The president of the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco), Abnar Tsebe, has sought to clarify the taxi industry’s position ahead of the planned 30 June protests linked to the March and March Movement’s call for undocumented immigrants to leave the country.

Tsebe highlighted the industry’s responsibility ahead of the demonstrations, noting that about 15 million commuters rely on taxis every day to get to their destinations safely.

‘Never opposed peaceful protest’

Tsebe emphasised that the main goal is to get commuters safely to work, schools, hospitals, places of worship, businesses and back to their families afterwards.

He added that Santaco has never opposed a peaceful protest.

“Santaco has never opposed a peaceful protest,” Tsebe reiterated.

“We have never sought to discourage South Africans from expressing legitimate concern.”

“At the same time, constitutional rights are exercised alongside constitutional responsibilities,” he added

Tsebe added that they have made the same appeal since 16 June this year and during periods of heightened tension.

“Our consistent appeal has simply been that every demonstration should remain peaceful, lawful and free from violence, intimidation and criminality.”

Concerns

He acknowledged the concerns that have arisen since the previous meeting and aimed to clarify that it was never intended to position Santaco as an extension of law enforcement.

“It was never to discourage South Africans from exercising their democratic rights,”

“It was never to suggest that Santaco will participate in enforcing immigration laws or policing communities,”

He emphasised that their participation served the sole purpose of reassuring millions of commuters who depend on taxis every day, that public transport would remain available for them on 30 June.

Lasting impact

He noted the impact of previous disruptive events, which resulted in the suffering of South Africans, including the loss of lives, jobs and infrastructure damage, among many other consequences.

“Communities spend years rebuilding what was lost in a matter of days,” he noted.

He emphasised that the appeal has always been about responsibility.

“Not because we oppose the protest, but because we value human life, economic stability and social cohesion,” he added.

Sole responsibility to transport

Tsebe reiterated that Santaco is not a law enforcement agency or an immigration authority.

“Today we wish to clarify exactly what Santaco intended to communicate that the South African National Taxi Council does not police communities, but transports communities,” he noted.

Tsebe added that taxi operators understand the hardships facing South Africans because they experience the same hardships every day.

“They understand unemployment, they understand poverty and the daily struggle to make ends meet,” he said.

He said the industry aims to provide “safe, reliable and accessible public transport.”

“…and that remains our mission today,” Tsebe said.

Santaco on immigration

Tsebe aimed to clarify Santaco’s position on immigration by reiterating that the organisation does not determine immigration policy.

“Santaco does not enforce immigration legislation; those responsibilities belong to the relevant government departments and law enforcement agencies established in terms of South African law.”

“Our responsibility is purely public transport and nothing more, and nothing less.”

He said the organisation has never promoted lawlessness of any kind.

Consequences of instability and hostility

Tsebe reiterated that South Africa is a constitutional democracy, governed by the rule of law.

“Every person within our boundaries, our borders, deserves to be treated in accordance with the law, with dignity and with respect for the constitution.”

“We cannot in any way promote illegal activities in our country,” he added.

Tsebe acknowledged that although the industry facilitates cross-border passenger transport throughout the country, it is equally mindful that instability and hostility have consequences beyond its borders.

“Preserving peaceful relations within our region is therefore only a moral responsibility, but also an important economic consideration.”

“Whether one supports tomorrow’s demonstrations or disagrees with them is not for Santaco to determine,” he noted.

Members are not restricted

Tsebe said that as much as he has emphasised that the organisation is part of communities, members are not prohibited from participating in the march.

He said that Santaco was not preventing its members from taking part, adding that the decision rested with individuals.

“Our responsibility is to ensure that every person who needs public transport tomorrow, whether travelling to work, to hospital, to school, to a funeral, to visit a family member, or even to go march… for any other lawful purpose, you can access transport safely so,” he said.

Daily operations continue

He reiterated that taxi services will continue to operate across the country tomorrow.

Tsebe also said that the appropriate measures will be taken to safeguard commuters, employees and infrastructure when local operators identify safety risks.

“Finally, to those South Africans who felt disappointed by our participation in last week’s media briefing, we thank you for making concerns known.”

“If our communication created an impression different from what we intended, we appreciate the opportunity to clarify our position today.”

He concluded that the South African Police Service (Saps) would need to ensure authorities are positioned to prevent criminal activity as they anticipate a normal workday where South Africans will be transported to their daily economic activities.