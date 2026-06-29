Anti-xenophobia group criticises metro police as 30 June protests begin early [VIDEOS]

Protests are already underway in Soweto as South Africans call on government to address the issue of illegal migration.

South Africa and Johannesburg are bracing for chaos on Tuesday as mass protests against illegal immigration are set to bring targeted suburbs to a standstill.

Some protesters chose to start early, with parts of Soweto experiencing demonstrations from Sunday, and streets in Jabulani packed with marchers on Monday.

Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) is closely monitoring the situation, with the municipal officials stressing the need for peace and respect during the 30 June marches.

However, one advocacy group promoting the rights of foreign nationals has accused JMPD of giving preferential treatment to certain groups.

While authorities and activists alike have noted the right to protest peacefully, mental health professionals also elaborated on the potential fallout from the protests.

Softer approach for locals

Kopanang Africa Against Xenophobia (KAAX) accused JMPD of previously limiting its right to protest by using disproportionate tactics.

KAAX said that the possibility of violence was previously used by JMPD as a reason to deny the group permission to protest, but had not taken that into consideration for 30 June.

“The same JMPD that tried to prevent KAAX from marching now uncritically facilitates a number of marches by groups who actively propagate and facilitate the very conditions that supposedly justified the JMPD’s concerns around violence.

“This is not a rational exercise of public safety; it is a clear example of political bias and unacceptable favouritism,” the organisation stated on Monday.

WATCH: Protesters in Jabulani on Monday (VIDEOS: Nigel Sibanda)

KAAX added its protest action eventually went ahead, but was done so under intense scrutiny, threats of arrest and subject to the payment of fees.

“JMPD’s selective application of the Regulation of Gatherings Act (RoGA) and associated laws exposes a deeply troubling pattern of double-standard political-organisational bias.

“When KAAX and our allies refuse to pay these unlawful fees JMPD threatens to label our gatherings unlawful and to withhold police services and protection,” KAAX stated

No fees required

JMPD responded by clarifying that financial considerations were not part of the approval for protests and that JMPD did not charge for protests.

“Payment of a fee is not a prerequisite or a condition for the approval or hosting of a protest or gathering in the City of Joburg,” JMPD spokesperson Superintendent Xolani Fihla told The Citizen.

The JMPD spokesperson added a June 2022 high court ruling declared the charging of fees for protests to be unconstitutional.

“Under the RoGA, organisers are required to give formal notification of a planned gathering to the municipality. Still, the process does not require financial payment to secure authorisation or police presence.

“The court affirmed that traffic control, public safety, and the supervision of peaceful gatherings constitute core police services that South Africans are entitled to rely upon free of charge to safeguard their constitutional right to protest. JMPD strictly complies with this ruling,” Fihla said.

WATCH: Protests in Jabulani on Monday

JMPD have repeatedly warned that criminality and damage to property will not be tolerated at 30 June-related protests.

Blame ‘rarely addresses the structural drivers’

The Psychological Society of South Africa explained the negative effects the protests could have on migrant communities.

“Psychological science demonstrates that fear, uncertainty, misinformation, and the scapegoating of vulnerable groups can intensify prejudice, deepen social divisions, erode trust, and increase the risk of interpersonal and collective violence.

“While public frustration regarding socioeconomic conditions deserves serious attention, directing blame towards particular groups rarely addresses the structural drivers of inequality, unemployment, or insecurity.

“Lasting solutions require dialogue, evidence, informed policy, accountable leadership, and collective action that strengthens communities,” the society stated on Sunday.

Complaints from protesting groups centre around illegal and undocumented migrants accessing economic opportunities, as well as social and public services, that they believe should be reserved for South Africans.

Johannesburg council speaker Margaret Arnolds on Monday echoed the call that criminality, including intimidation and the removal of foreign nationals from private or public spaces would not be tolerated.

“Johannesburg is a diverse African city built by many communities. While the law must be respected and enforced fairly, every resident deserves to live free from fear, violence and unlawful harassment,” Arnolds said. .

“At moments such as these, Johannesburg must choose dialogue over division, lawfulness over disorder and humanity over fear,” she added.