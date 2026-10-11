Sardine catch limit to end on 30 October as no new dead fish reports emerge

The department said more testing for pilchard herpesvirus (PHV) is underway, and results are expected in the coming week.

South Africa’s precautionary sardine catch limit will end on 30 October 2026, according to the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE).

The department also said it had received no new sardine mortality reports for a month.

The limit took effect on 3 October. Scientists will reassess the position on 27 October, or sooner if material new evidence emerges.

“Each sardine right holder may harvest no more than 33% of its remaining uncaught 2026 directed sardine total allowable catch, in the applicable management area west or east of Cape Agulhas.

“The measure limits the rate of sardine removals while further scientific information is gathered and processed,” the department said.

The Small Pelagic Scientific Working Group will lead the reassessment.

The department said fishing still played a useful role in the research.

“The fishery remains an important source of samples for laboratory testing and information on where sardines are being encountered,” the department said.

No new dead sardine reports since 10 September

The DFFE confirmed that it had received no further reports of dead sardines after 10 September.

“The absence of further reports indicates that the acute mortality phase has ended,” the department said.

Officials still urged vigilance along the coast.

“Surveillance continues, and coastal authorities, fishers and members of the public are encouraged to report any new sightings promptly,” the department said.

Laboratory tests and survey on sardine health

The department said more testing for pilchard herpesvirus (PHV) is underway, and results are expected in the coming week.

It added that tests covered samples collected before, during, and after the die-off.

“Results will be considered alongside fish health and environmental information, as detecting viral material alone does not establish active disease,” the department said.

Moreover, an end-of-year hydroacoustic survey will begin in early November and cover the coast from Hondeklip Bay to Port St Johns.

It will give the first independent estimate of sardine numbers and spread since the die-off.

Work on the wider response also continues. “The DFFE and its partners continue work under the coordinated response plan, including monitoring possible effects on sardine-dependent predators and the wider marine ecosystem,” the department said.

Is it safe to eat sardines? Public health advice

The department said sardine products sold through regulated channels are safe and the virus posed no known threat to people.

“PHV is a fish virus and is not known to infect people,” the department said.

“Members of the public should nevertheless not collect or consume dead or dying sardines found on beaches or floating near the shore, feed them to animals, or use them as bait,” the department cautioned.