Sars travel pass piloted at King Shaka International Airport

King Shaka International Airport has confirmed the South African Revenue Services Traveller Declaration System (TDS), also known as the travel pass, has been piloted at the airport since the 29 of November 2022.

According to South African Revenue Services (Sars), the new travel pass system is a new way to digitally declare goods, in the same way travellers currently have to do through customs in paper form.

The tax collector announced in October that South Africans will have to obtain a travel pass before they depart or enter the country after an international trip.

More than a travel document

Commissioner Edward Kieswetter told The Citizen the new travel pass was more than just a simple travel document and declaration, but a way to ensure the integrity of financial flows in and out of the country

While the pilot is led by Sars, the Airports Company of South Africa (ACSA) will play a support role by continuously assessing and engaging with Sars airport officials on any impact on the facilitation of passenger movement.

Not compulsory

Sars has indicated that the Traveller Declaration System is not compulsory during the pilot phase.

“Travellers who choose to use the old declaration system that they are accustomed to may do so during this phase.”

Nkosinathi Myataza, ACSA Regional General Manager, said the company is committed to supporting the initiative.

Digitisation strategy

“We trust it will contribute positively to the end-to-end value chain. We also view this to be in alignment with our digitisation strategy, which seeks to enhance efficiency, convenience, and ease of travel, while ensuring safety, security and integrity of all our airports as Ports of Entry of our country.

“Passengers can be reassured that operational efficiencies have been prioritised through the airport working closely with our stakeholder, Sars, to ensure that all the necessary contingencies are in place,” Myataza said.

