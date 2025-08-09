Sassa responds to social grant deduction complaints

Here's what to do if you have unauthorised Sassa grant deductions.

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has cleared the air on claims it makes unauthorised deductions from grant recipients.

The agency has frequently received complaints that grant recipients are not receiving their full amount and suspicious deductions are being made.

Earlier this year, The Citizen’s sister newspaper, the Alberton Record, reported how one resident was reportedly being deducted R165 each month without authorisation, suggesting the problem extends far beyond isolated incidents.

CEO Themba Matlou said this week that Sassa is not allowed to make deductions without notifying the recipient.

“I can tell you outright that we’ve got regulations, social assistance regulations, that are very clear. That we are not allowed to deduct any policy from the beneficiary without the beneficiary’s consent. That is the regulation.”

He said that while funeral policies can be deducted from Sassa grants, the agency does not allow anyone to advertise policies using their branding.

“Your money is your money. Once we give you the money, we have no control over that. But, of course, there will be these unscrupulous chance takers who will do that [take advantage of grant recipients].

He said the matter had been brought to the agency’s attention and it had moved to inform recipients that it does not provide funeral policies itself.

“We immediately put the fake sticker and then I handed it over to the fraud and police to investigate those people, because they’re not allowed to misrepresent the government. I can tell you outright that is not our policy. It is not our stance.”

What to do if you have unauthorised deductions?

Those who have noted unauthorised deductions are advised to send an SMS to 34548, including their ID number, full name, the name of the financial service provider, policy duration and reason for disputing the deduction.

For those uncertain about the source of deductions, Sassa recommends contacting its helpline at 080 060 1011 or visiting a local Sassa office for direct assistance.

Sassa also advised beneficiaries to visit the insurer or bank for cancellation if they have registered for insurance and are no longer interested.

“Clients are advised to always be vigilant and careful prior to signing any documents,” the agency said.

Additional reporting by Enkosi Selane

