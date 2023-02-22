Sassa officials sentenced for recruiting able-bodied persons to apply for disability grant

Citizen Reporter

Solani Agnes Baloyi (56) and Jacob Manamela (64), who are South African Social Security Agency officials, were each sentenced to five years imprisonment by the Giyani Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on 21 February 2023.

This after the duo devised a plan to loot the country’s social grant funds meant for disabled individuals.

According to Captain Matimba Maluleke, the two fraudsters, stationed the Tzaneen Sassa offices, had approached a number of unemployed persons within their area and convinced them to apply for disability grant.

“These individuals were, however, not disabled and would not generally qualify for such a grant.

“The unemployed persons, on instruction from the officials, went ahead and made the application,” he said.

ALSO READ: Fake news: Sassa is not running a Covid-19 promotion

Applications successful

The applications were successfully processed by the accused and the payments were made to unfit beneficiaries, Captain Maluleke said.

“But according to the agreement by the officials with the individuals, the first payments would go to the officials while the other payments would be for the beneficiaries.”

The authorities from Sassa received a tip-off about the fraudulent activities and reported the matter to the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation.

“Following a comprehensive investigation, the accused were arrested and subsequently released on bail. However, they were later found guilty and sentenced.

“The fraudulent activities resulted in a loss of R600 000 for the department,” said Captain Maluleke.

ALSO READ: Penalties, glitches: Post Office failed to deliver, says Sassa on social grant payments

The Provincial Head of the Hawks in Limpopo, Major General Gopz Govender said this should serve as a deterrent to other fraudsters who want to commit fraud.

More Sassa officails arrested

In a separate incident, 10 Sassa officials were also arrested for fraud and corruption in the Eastern Cape and Western Cape.

“The individuals submitted fraudulent medical documents to apply for disability grants at Sassa offices in Malmesbury.

“They were allegedly assisted by one of the suspects, who is neither a Sassa official nor health professional, who recruited the individuals at a fee. The fraudulent activities were conducted with the assistance of a Sassa employee,” said Police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Bonnie Nxumalo.

Nxumalo said due to the fraudulent grant payments, Sassa experienced a loss exceeding R1.8 million.

“Investigations are still ongoing, and more arrests are expected.”