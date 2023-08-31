Daily news update: JHB earthquake, Phala Phala drama, Proteas crushed
Photo: iStock/The Citizen/Cheryl Kahla
In today’s daily news update: an earthquake rocked Johannesburg late Wednesday evening, and the SARB defended its report on the Phala Phala farm scandal.
Meanwhile, Dr Nandipha Magudumana’s defence argued she is not a flight risk, and the Proteas suffered crushing 111-run defeat against Australia.
Daily news update: 31 August
Today’s weather will provide for another day of extremes – from perilous fire conditions to sweltering heatwaves – full forecast here.
Joburg earthquake
An earthquake has rocked several areas in Johannesburg, including Soweto, south of Johannesburg.
Various communities also felt the earthquake, including Krugersdorp and Roodepoort on the West Rand just before 9:30pm on Wednesday.
According to Volcano Discovery, a light magnitude earthquake hit Randfontein.
Phala Phala drama
MPs were left frustrated on Wednesday as the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) defended its report on the Phala Phala farm scandal.
Parliament’s Standing Committee on Finance grilled officials from the Reserve Bank following its findings on the Phala Phala investigation, which cleared President Ramaphosa of any wrongdoing.
SARB governor Lesetja Kganyago said the evidence could not prove that Ramaphosa and Ntaba Nyoni Estate violated exchange controls by keeping foreign currency.
CONTINUE: ‘What’s the purpose of the law?’ – Kganyago accused of insulting MPs’ intelligence over Phala Phala
Dr Nandipha not flight risk
The defence for Nandipha Magudumana, the girlfriend of convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester, has argued that she has no pending cases against her and is not a flight risk.
In a bid to get Magudumana bail, her legal counsel also argued that she is facing a schedule 1 rather than a schedule 5 offence.
A schedule 5 offence can include treason, murder, attempted murder, indecent assault, rape, and drug-related crimes.
CONTINUE: ‘Where is the evidence?’: Lawyer says Nandipha Magudumana is not a flight risk
Proteas crushed by Australia
The Proteas struggled with bat and ball on Wednesday night, tumbling to a crushing 111-run defeat against an Australian team spearheaded by captain Mitchell Marsh and debutant Tanveer Sangha in the first T20 International in Durban.
Chasing an intimidating target of 227 runs to win, the home side got off to a wobbly start, with Temba Bavuma slicing a delivery from Marcus Stoinis onto his stumps in the first over of their innings.
Fellow opener Reeza Hendricks attempted to lead a recovery effort, but he received little support.
CONTINUE: Proteas crushed by Australia in T20 series opener
Jackpot! Two new millionaires
Two fortunate players have been initiated into the Esteemed League of National Lottery multi-millionaires by scooping the Lotto jackpot this week.
Ithuba shared some insight about the the duo – who will remain anonymous for obvious reasons – as they struck gold in the Lotto draw (No. 2363) on 26 August 2023.
South Africa’s newest Lotto millionaires have stepped forward to claim their life-changing jackpot of R2 780 724 and 70c – each!
CONTINUE: Jackpot! How 2 Lotto winners plan to spend their millions
