Diepsloot man receives life sentence for raping niece

The girl was 10 years old when she was first raped by her uncle. This continued for four years.

A 30-year-old man from Diepsloot has been sentenced to life imprisonment for raping his niece for four years. The girl was 10 years old when this started in 2016.

“The accused would rape the complainant two to three times a day when his sister – the mother to the complainant—went to work,” explained NPA regional spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane after the Randburg Magistrate’s Court sentencing on Friday.

ALSO READ: Hit on court couple shakes testimony against rogue cops

“He normally raped her in the morning before she went to school, which sometimes resulted in the complainant missing her school bus. One time in July 2020, when the complainant was on her period, the accused raped her without using protection. The complainant’s mother took the complainant to the clinic after she noticed that her breasts were getting bigger.

“At the clinic, they were informed that the complainant was pregnant. The mother asked the complainant who impregnated her, and then she told her that the accused has been raping her over a period of four years.”

No remorse

The mother pressed charges, and her brother was arrested in October 2020. In court, he pleaded not guilty and did not show any remorse.

In arguing for a harsh sentence, State Advocate Given Mbedzi argued that the accused abused a position of trust because, as an uncle to the complainant, he was the one who needed to protect her.

“The NPA welcomes the sentence and applauds [the work of] Given Mbedzi and the investigation officer, Sergeant Dorothy Ntaupane, to ensure that justice was served,” Mjonondwane concluded.

ALSO READ: NPA welcomes jailing of IFP councillor’s murderer