Search continues for 10-year-old boy feared killed by crocodiles

A crocodile is said to have attacked a 10-year-old boy in Limpopo. Search is underway to find the boy or his remains.

A boy has gone missing after swimming with other boys in a crocodile-infested river according to police in Limpopo.

“The other boys alleged that they saw a crocodile snatching the victim. They then ran to the village and informed the elders. Community members were found gathered at the Phalala river,” said police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

The Provincial Search and Rescue Unit attended to the scene at Martinique village in Abbotspoort on Tuesday.

According to reports, while they were on search, a number of crocodiles were seen in the river but the public seemed not to mind the apparent danger as they continued to cross it.

Community members crossing crocodile waters

“In the process, they had to apply their advanced techniques to ensure that the crocodiles move in order for them to proceed with the search. Unfortunately, the body or the boy was not found, but the search operation is still ongoing,” the Unit said.

The Acting Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo Major General Jan Scheepers has urged community members to avoid by all means to swim or cross the waterbodies, such as rivers that might endanger their lives.

Teach children not to swim in rivers

“Parents, [should] teach their children about the dangers of swimming in the rivers. We also discourage any other unsafe activities performed in the rivers because in most cases, our communities became the victims of aquatic animals,” said Scheepers.

Prophet attacked

Meanwhile in a separate incident, the remains of a Limpopo man – believed to have been a prophet – were discovered surrounded by crocodiles in the Lepelle River in January.

According to police, it is suspected the 48-year-old “prophet” from Atok Village “was attacked by crocodiles” during a baptism ceremony.

The man was one of three “prophets” who headed to the overflowing river for a prayer session and baptism ceremony.

While conducting their prayers, “one prophet suddenly experienced difficulties and drowned in the crocodile-infested river”, police said.

Additional reporting Cornelia Le Roux