Police sergeant charged with SANDF member’s murder granted R5 000 bail

In yet another instance of a police officer being charged with murder after a tavern fight got out of hand.

Naphuno Magistrate’s Court granted Sergeant Headman Mathe (37) bail of R5 000 after he made an appearance on Friday facing a charge of murder.

Mathe is accused of shooting dead SANDF member Sonnyboy Mgwenya (33) outside the Hoedspruit Police Station in Limpopo, two weeks ago.

“It is alleged that Mathe and Mgwenya had a quarrel at a local tavern in Hoedspruit, and Mgwenya went to the police station to open a case,” explained Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) spokesperson Phaladi Shuping.

“When he arrived at the police station, he was requested to come later as he was drunk. Mathe went to the same police station at around 2.30am and found Mgwenya outside the police station.

“He allegedly fired several shots, and Mgwenya was fatally wounded. Paramedics declared him dead at the scene.”

The case was postponed to 25 April for further investigations.

Another tavern shooting

Almost a month ago Ipid arrested a police officer in the Western Cape and charged him with murder after he allegedly shot a man during a tavern brawl and only reported the incident the next day.

Shuping explained that, again, an argument in a tavern preceded the shooting.

“It is alleged that on 7 January [the constable] and his friend had an argument with Tokoloho Sebaka,” Shuping said.

“The argument escalated into a fight and [the officer] allegedly fired a shot that hit Sebaka in the stomach. Sebaka died later at a hospital.”

The constable only reported the discharge of the official firearm the next day.

Vengeance killing

Three weeks ago, Ipid arrested four police officers for allegedly murdering a man they believe robbed one of their group in the Eastern Cape.

Shuping said the Public Order Policing (Pop) officers also face charges of kidnapping and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

This because they allegedly hunted the man down, assaulted him and took him to the Pop building where they shot him dead.

