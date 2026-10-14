Search continues for missing Pretoria mother Serah-Lee Venter

The 27-year-old mother has been missing for more than two weeks as loved ones appeal to the public for information about her whereabouts.

Friends and family fear the worst after a Pretoria mother went missing more than two weeks ago.

Klarize van Graan, a friend of missing Serah-Lee Venter, is appealing to the community to report any information that can help them find 27-year-old, who disappeared on 29 September.

Family appeals for information

Venter was last seen in Teresa Park, Akasia, wearing blue shorts and a blue sleeveless T-shirt.

“Everybody is stressed. We only found out this weekend that she had gone missing. Her phone is off,” Van Graan said.

There was speculation about Venter’s disappearance, but no leads, she added.

“We hope someone has seen her, or knows where she is, for the sake of her children. She has two children, a nine-year-old and a six-month-old,” she added.

Venter is petite with dyed blonde hair, green eyes and a tattoo on the right side of her collar bone.

Van Graan said they care deeply for her and will not stop looking until she is found.

“Her family and loved ones are desperate for answers. Any information, no matter how little, could make a difference.”

Van Graan said they immediately reported to the police Venter was missing and have also been giving missing posters to various organisations in the hope of locating her.

Criminologist raises concerns over unresolved missing-person cases

Criminologist and criminal profiler Dr Pixie du Toit said many people go missing without being found as cases are not solved, or abandoned as cold cases, and this creates fear among women.

“When no arrests are being made, it leaves room for uncertainty,” she said.

It was also concerning that so much time has passed since Venter’s disappearance, Du Toit said.

“The quicker a case is reported, the more likely it is that someone might have seen something.”

Du Toit said it was equally concerning that news about the missing women in Ekurhuleni has died down.

“Suddenly, no-one is reporting on it. We are also not getting any updates from the police,” she said.

Du Toit said women need edto stop thinking it would not happen to them.