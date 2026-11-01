Millions spent on lavish councillor farewell parties while residents live in poverty

'Councillors, entrusted by the electorate to change their lives for the better, are splashing millions to celebrate mediocrity.'

Municipalities across the country have spent hundreds of millions of rand bidding farewell to councillors at the end of their five-year term, while communities still lack basic services such as water, electricity, and tarred roads.

Many have questioned whether it was necessary to empty municipal budgets on flashy halls, pricey catering, sound systems, gifts, decorations, washdowns, mouth-watering food, and expensive booze.

The spending spree has sparked heated debate in Limpopo and beyond.

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The Citizen attended several of these events where jubilation was the order of the day.

Addressing outgoing councillors whose term ran from 1 November 2021 to 1 November 2026, Mopani District Municipality Executive Mayor Dagma Mamanyoha praised the cohort.

“You worked with determination, dedication and commitment in your communities. You walked the walk and talked the talk. Maybe it is time for you to look at the journey you walked from 2021 to date and reflect on the changes that you made to the lives of ordinary people and their communities.

“Bravo, you worked with distinction and loyalty. But your work does not end here. Once a servant, always a servant,” said Mamanyoha to thunderous applause.

A fortnight ago in the Greater Tzaneen Local Municipality, Mayor Odas Ngobeni and Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs MEC Pule Shayi sang the same tune.

“We have come a long way. We must praise ourselves for the beautiful work we have done for our communities since 2021. If we come back after the polls in November, we must go back to our people and work even harder.

“You all deserve praise for the work that you have done – changing lives,” said Ngobeni to councillors, managers, trade unions, and traditional leaders in attendance.

SALGA calls for responsible spending

South African Local Government Association (Salga) Provincial Director of Operations, Ledile Molope, said the association remains committed to supporting municipalities through capacity-building, policy guidance, knowledge sharing, and the promotion of good governance.

As councillors conclude their term, Molope said Salga encourages reflection on ethical leadership, transparency, and accountability.

“Municipal resources must be managed responsibly, and decisions must always prioritise the interests of communities. Strong oversight, meaningful public participation and constructive relationships between political and administrative leadership remain essential to building public confidence and ensuring that municipalities fulfil their developmental mandate,” she said.

She added that councillors play a critical role in connecting communities with municipal government by raising local concerns, facilitating public participation and monitoring service delivery.

“The 2021-2026 term provides an opportunity to reflect on achievements, acknowledge challenges and identify lessons for the future. We encourage municipalities to continue strengthening ward-level engagement and ensuring that municipal plans respond to the real needs and priorities of residents.”

Wasteful expenditure

Many who spoke to The Citizen criticised the banquets.

“These shindigs are unwanted. They are wasteful, irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure of taxpayers’ money,” said Forum for Limpopo Entrepreneurs (FOLE) provincial secretary Siviko Mabunda.

“Our community streets resemble the aftermath of a war. Millions still live in mud or makeshift houses, children still go to school barefoot, our parents in far-flung villages still use firewood to cook and fountain water to drink.

“This happens when councillors, entrusted by the electorate to change their lives for the better, are splashing millions on expensive booze and mouth-watering food to celebrate mediocrity.

“Each municipality must account for how much money was spent on their jamboree,” said Mabunda.