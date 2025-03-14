Brace for severe weather on Friday, KZN residents warned

Medics have been busy responding to numerous collisions, with reports of vehicles being swept away by flooding on the roads.

The mangled wreck of car the car the woman was in when it was washed away in the Pintown River. Picture: ALS Paramedics.

KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) residents have been warned to prepare for severe weather on Friday, leading to flooding, which has already wreaked havoc in some areas and claimed one life.

The province’s paramedics had their hands full on Thursday night, with multiple collisions and some cars reportedly washed away by the deluge on flooded roads.

Body recovered

Early on Friday morning, paramedics in KZN recovered a woman’s body from the Pinetown River amid heavy rains and flooding in the province.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Woman’s body recovered from Pinetown River amid heavy rain, severe flooding in KZN

It is understood that the woman, a pharmacist working in the Hillcrest area, was on her way home when her car was washed away.

Warnings

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued more warnings for parts of KZN as disruptive rain with heavy downpours continues to batter the province.

Saws also issued multiple warnings for rain, severe thunderstorms and damaging winds in the Eastern Cape, Northern Cape, Limpopo and Western Cape.

“Orange Level 6 warning: disruptive rain with heavy downpours leading to flooding of roads and settlements, damage to infrastructure and mudslide along the KwaZulu-Natal coast, except the north coast.

“Yellow Level 2 warning for disruptive rain with heavy downpours leading to localized flooding of roads and settlements, damage to infrastructure and mudslide over most parts of KwaZulu-Natal as well as along the Wild coast and its adjacent interior in the Eastern Cape,” Saws warned.

Yellow Level 2

Saws also issued a Yellow Level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms. Heavy downpours, resulting in localised flooding of susceptible roads and settlements, strong damaging winds, excessive lightning, and small hail, are possible over the central and south-eastern parts of the Northern Cape and the southwestern and southern parts of Limpopo.

“Yellow level 4 warning wind and waves leading to difficulty in navigation at sea is expected between Table Bay and Plettenberg Bay.

“Yellow level 2 warning for wind and waves leading to difficulty in navigation at sea is expected between Plettenberg Bay and Mazeppa Bay,” Saws warned.

Meanwhile, Gauteng will be partly cloudy and cool to warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

ALSO READ: Children and adults missing in KZN amid heavy rains [VIDEO]