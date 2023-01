Parents fear for their children's safety after learning about the accusations against Gerhard Ackerman. Bethany House Trust Children's Home founder Gert Jonker said child sexual abuse was rife worldwide. “Due to under-resourced specialised investigation units which are battling to investigate, trace and arrest alleged perpetrators, more and more children become victims.” Government must prioritise such cases Jonker said the government should prioritise preventing these types of offences and provide adequate support to investigators. Tanya Brits, who responded to a small survey on social media, said sexual offenders were a danger to society. “He [Ackerman] should never be let out on...

‘Bail too low’

Mentor and neuro-linguistic programming life coach at the i4118 Foundation Gavin Meyers said it made him feel sick that a person accused of so many crimes was granted such a low bail and allowed to break the conditions.

Meyer said this was disappointing, with all the laws in SA claiming to protect children.

“With cases like this, it seems we don’t care for our children’s welfare and mental health.

“The longer the case drags on, the more the victims must revisit their trauma [with little to no support and] with very little opportunity to start healing and moving forward,” he said.

Victim speaks out

*Natasha Smit, who was raped at age 17, said the Ackerman case had triggered her because she was still waiting for justice.

Smit agreed to speak anonymously in fear of being raped again or worse, killed.

“My rapist filmed me while he raped me.

“I went to the police and told them who was behind my rape, a local police officer, but instead I got threats.

“The officer and his son have laughed in my face and told me nothing will ever happen to my case.”

She was allegedly raped after refusing to sleep with the police officer’s son.

