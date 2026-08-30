Tolashe could face legal action over alleged misuse of employee’s salary – report

A PSC report has been submitted to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Former social development minister Sisisi Tolashe is facing renewed scrutiny following findings by the Public Service Commission (PSC) over allegations that a government employee assigned to her was made to work at her private home in the Eastern Cape.

The former minister could reportedly face legal action after a preliminary PSC report recommended that the employee be advised to seek legal recourse to recover money she allegedly lost while working for Tolashe.

According to the Sunday Times, the report has been submitted to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Sisisi Tolashe faces fresh scrutiny over food aid scandal

The employee was originally appointed to work at one of Tolashe’s former official residences in either Cape Town or Pretoria as a “food aide”.

However, she allegedly ended up living and working at Tolashe’s private residence in East London, where she also performed duties for members of the former minister’s family.

A major concern raised in the matter is the alleged handling of the employee’s monthly salary.

The employee reportedly earned R15 800 a month, but the PSC found that R7 000 was allegedly deducted under a purported “Minister’s House Allocation”.

The allocation allegedly does not exist and that the arrangement was inconsistent with the Department of Public Service and Administration (DPSA) regulations governing members of the executive and the Ministerial Handbook.

According to the PSC report, the R7 000 was allegedly handed over in cash by Tolashe to her daughter, Khanyisa, during the first three months of the employee’s employment between September and November 2024.

The Sunday Times further reported that the situation allegedly continued beyond those initial payments.

Public Protector referral recommended

The PSC also reportedly attempted to obtain information from Tolashe’s daughter, but she allegedly failed to attend two interviews scheduled by the commission.

Although Tolashe left the Cabinet after she was dismissed on 14 May 2026, the PSC’s findings could result in further scrutiny of her conduct.

The commission has reportedly recommended that the former minister be referred to the Public Protector for “irregular/unethical conduct”.

It has also suggested that the affected employee be advised to take legal action against Tolashe in an effort to recover the money she allegedly lost.

Criminal charges

The salary allegations come as Tolashe faces several other matters involving her conduct while serving in government.

In April this year, the DA laid criminal charges of lying to Parliament and fraud against her over her failure to declare two vehicles she allegedly received from Chinese officials.

The vehicles, two BAIC X55 SUVs worth between R400 000 and R500 000 each, were allegedly donated to the ANC Women’s League (ANCWL).

However, the SUVs were allegedly registered in the names of Tolashe’s children, Khanyisa and Nanilethu.

One of the vehicles was reportedly sold.

ActionSA subsequently opened a criminal case against Tolashe, lodged a complaint with Parliament and filed another complaint with the Public Protector.

Tolashe tenure

Tolashe’s tenure at the Department of Social Development has also been clouded by controversy surrounding the alleged irregular appointments.

She has additionally been the subject of reports concerning an alleged romantic relationship with her special adviser, Ngwako Kgatla.

Kgatla has since been suspended after a PSC investigation found that he allegedly manipulated the CV of a relative to facilitate her appointment as Tolashe’s private secretary.

Meanwhile, Tolashe’s time in officer also included a public dispute with former departmental spokesperson Lumka Oliphant.