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Two trafficked girls to return to SA from Malawi

Picture of Lesego Seokwang

By Lesego Seokwang

Journalist

2 minute read

2 September 2026

04:32 pm

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Social Development Minister Dina Pule will receive the children at OR Tambo International Airport after their return from Malawi.

Two trafficked girls to return to SA from Malawi

Two girls aged nine and nine and 15 will land in South Africa on Thursday, 3 September after being identified as trafficked persons. Picture: iStock

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Two children who were trafficked from South Africa to Malawi will arrive back in the country on Thursday, 3 September.

According to the department of social development (DSD), the girls are aged nine and 15.

Department cracks down on trafficking of children

The department said their return forms part of South Africa’s repatriation process aimed at ensuring the safe return of children who have been subjected to trafficking and exploitation.

“Their reception forms part of government’s ongoing efforts to protect children from trafficking and exploitation, ensure their safe repatriation into the country, and facilitate access to appropriate care, protection and support services,” the department’s head of communication Sandy Godlwana said in a statement on Wednesday.

Godlwana said the department has repatriated 22 children to date.

“As the custodian of the Children’s Act, the department works closely with various government departments, entities and civil society organisations to ensure the safe return and reintegration of children who are victims of human trafficking.”

These include the departments of international relations and cooperation, Home Affairs, the South African Police Service, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, the Border Management Authority and civil society organisations.

Minister Dina Pule to receive the children

Social Development Minister Dina Pule will receive the girls at OR Tambo International Airport when they land.

The minister will be joined by senior government officials and others who will oversee arrangements for the children’s safe return, care and access to the necessary support services.

Read more on these topics

human trafficking Malawi Social Development
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