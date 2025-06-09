Weather alert: A snowy, wet and windy day ahead

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 10 June 2025.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Tuesday, 10 June 2025.

Saws has forecast disruptive snowfall over parts of the Free State and the Eastern Cape; as well as wet conditions over all provinces except Limpopo and the North West. Here’s what you need to know.

🥶Weather forecast for today & tomorrow, 09 – 1 June 2025.

Cloudy & cold conditions are expected over the central & eastern parts of the country, with disruptive rain & snow possible over the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu Natal. #saws #weatheroutlook #southafricanweather pic.twitter.com/h1cm7kMORg — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 9, 2025

Weather warnings, Tuesday, 10 June

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a Orange level 6 warnings for disruptive snow in the Joe Gqabi district municipality and Enoch Mgijima (Molteno) and Matatiele Local Municipalities in the Eastern Cape; disruptive rain in Amathole, OR Tambo and Buffalo City District Municipalities in the Eastern Cape; as well as damaging winds and waves between Kei River Mouth in the Eastern Cape and Port Edward in KwaZulu-Natal.

Orange level 5 warnings have been issued for disruptive rain in Alfred Nzo, Makana, Ndlambe, Kouga, and Koukamma Municipalties in the Eastern Cape; as well as damaging winds in the south of KwaZulu-Natal

Yellow level 4 warnings have been issued for damaging winds and waves along the coast on Tuesday and Wednesday; disruptive rainfall in the extreme south; and damaging interior winds in KZN.

For the Eastern Cape, yellow level 2 warnings have been issued for disruptive snow in the Chris Hani District Municipality and Dr Beyers Naude (Graaff Reinet), Raymond Mhlaba, Amahlathi and Umzimvubu Local Municipalities; disruptive rain in parts of Joe Gqabi, Chris Hani, Blue Crane Route, Dr Beyers Naude (Graaf-Reinet area), Sundays River Valley and Nelson Mandela Bay Metro Municipalities; damaging waves between Port Alfred and Peddie Coast; as well as damaging winds in Buffalo City Metro, Amahlathi, Intsika Yethu, Dr AB Xuma, Elundini, Mzimbu and Matatiele Local Municipalities.

Advisories

Wet, windy, and very cold conditions are expected over the southern and eastern parts of the Northern Cape, the Free State and in places in the central and southern parts of North West with the passage of cut-off low weather system, and over the Free State and the extreme south-east of Northern Cape.

Snowfall is expected along the Lesotho border and western parts of the Free State, as well as in places in the east and south-east of the Northern Cape, and along the Lesotho border, where mountain passes are likely to be closed.

The public and small stock farmers are advised to provide proper shelter, dry bedding, and energy-rich feed to protect their animals against these conditions.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Tuesday, 10 June:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect cloudy and cold conditions with isolated showers and rain in the south. It will be cool in the extreme north.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect partly cloudy and warm in the Lowveld, otherwise it will be cloudy and cold with isolated showers and rain in the south-west.

Limpopo:

The day will be fine and cold to cool, but partly cloudy in the south.

North West:

Partly cloudy, windy and cold weather awaits North West residents tomorrow.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can expect cloudy, windy and cold to very cold conditions with isolated showers but scattered in the extreme south. Snowfall is expected along the Lesotho border.

Northern Cape:

The day will start with morning fog in places, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and cool to cold, but fine in the north. It will be very cold with isolated showers and snowfall in the south-east.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect cloudy to partly cloudy and cold weather with isolated showers and rain in the east. It will become fine in the west from the evening.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be cloudy and cold to very cold with scattered showers and rain but widespread along the coast and adjacent interior. Snowfall is expected over the northern high-lying areas.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect cloudy, windy and cold to very cold conditions with widespread showers and thundershowers. Snowfalls expected over the northern high-lying areas.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal will experience partly cloudy and cold to cool but warm weather in the extreme north-east, with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers in the south, but widespread in the extreme south. It will be very cold in the extreme south-west.