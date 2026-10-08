Some Joburg licensing centres closed due to supply shortages as Morero promises union R10bn

At least three major licensing centres in Johannesburg were closed this week due to a "shortage of essential stationary supplies".

One of Johannesburg’s busiest vehicle and driver’s licensing centres will be temporarily closed as it has run out of vital paperwork.

The municipality confirmed on Wednesday evening that the Langlaagte licensing centre would be closed from 8 October “due to a shortage of essential resources for rendering services”.

MMC for Public Safety Moshe Koma confirmed the closure, stating that updates would be relayed once normal operations resume.

“The Langlaagte licensing centre will temporarily suspend operations from 8 October, owing to a shortage of essential stationery supplies.

“Motorists and residents requiring services in the interim are urged to make use of alternative licensing centres while supplies are replenished,” Koma stated.

The DA relayed on Wednesday that two licensing centres north of the city were also affected.

“Residents say the Midrand and Waterfall Office Park licensing departments are closed because they have run out of paper. That stops driving-licence renewals and operating-licence applications,” the party stated.

The DA will conduct an oversight visit at the centres on Thursday.

R10 billion Samwu agreement

While Johannesburg has been struggling to provide basic services, Mayor Dada Morero on Wednesday addressed unions on the multi-year R10 billion politically facilitated agreement (PFA).

Morero confirmed city officials had met with South African Municipal Workers’ Union (SAMWU) members last week, and again this week, and that negotiations were all but sealed.

“It is no longer a debate on whether we are paying or not; the debate is at what point we are paying. It is no longer whether we want to pay or don’t want to pay,” Morero said.

The mayor added that labour brokering and contracted services would also be scrapped, asking in return that the unions ensure the city runs smoothly.

“I am also challenging you as we leave here, that on our side we will implement fully the PFA, and on your side, assist us to get our workers to give us maximum productivity in the city of Johannesburg.

The PFA would see Samwu members receive over R10 billion in backdated remuneration and benefits over three years.

Some have warned that the city cannot afford such a deal, and that it would saddle the post-election administration with a huge financial burden.

“This is the worst shape the city and its finances have ever been, and it’s not going to be an easy ride.

“I guess the current administration doesn’t really care, especially the mayor, because he’s on his way out, regardless of the party that wins,” Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse Executive Director Wayne Duvenage previously told The Citizen.