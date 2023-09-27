Case against ‘Real Housewives’ director Sonia Mbele and partners postponed to next week

An application was made for Mbele’s warrant of arrest to be issued and has been held over until 05 October 2023.

The case against Real Housewives of South Africa director Nomthandazo Sonia Mbele and her co-accused has been postponed to 5 October for the former Generations star to appear in court.

According to NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane, Mbele was expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, alongside Yolisa Gqunta and Rebone Sesing for allegedly contravening the Tax Administration Act.

Mbele submitted a medical certificate stating that she had been booked off sick until 03 October 2023. The trio are directors of Real Housewives of South Africa (Pty) Ltd.

“The directors in relation to their company, Real Housewives of South Africa are facing 42 counts of not filling company income tax from 2019 to 2022, not filing their Value Added Tax (VAT) returns from 2020 to 2022 and also not filing their Pay-As-You-Earn (PAYE) from 2020 until 2022,” said Mjonondwane.

The case has been postponed to 05 October 2023 for Mbele to appear in court and the co-accused to be granted legal aid.

Mbele hospitalised

Mbele was reportedly hospitalised for two weeks in May after she collapsed due to exhaustion.

According to Zimoja, the actress was overworked, had stress and anxiety and as a result, she fainted and was rushed to hospital.

“She was lightheaded and kept looking unbalanced, but we took it lightly… Thank God she was working from home that day, and her mother and helper were at her house, both had to spring into action,” a source told the publication at the time.

It is alleged that the seasoned actress was stressed about the success of the reality TV show’s season 3 launch, which took place on 19 May.

Sonia was reportedly released from hospital two days before the launch of the Real Housewives of Johannesburg.

Additional reporting by Lineo Lesemane