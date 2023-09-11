WATCH: ‘Feeling groggy’ – Nonku Williams recovering after going under the knife

The TV star gave her followers a glimpse into her liposuction as her transformation journey continues.

Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD) star Nonku Williams is recovering well after her liposuction surgery.

In a series of Instagram posts, Nonku said her surgery was a success and she was now home recuperating.

The TV star and businesswoman said she already felt snatched and could not wait to see final results as the healing continued.

“I’m feeling groggy, a bit nauseous, and a bit of pain and swelling for now, as to be expected but the meds are putting me on a natural high.

“I’m covered in garments I feel snatched … so I’ll be able to see results gradually as healing continues. Thank you for the best wishes and prayers everyone. Love you all,” she wrote.

She also shared several pictures and videos of her family and bestie, Jojo Robinson, who visited her after the surgery.

She said she felt safe, supported, and informed throughout her journey, adding she had the best team of doctors in the operating room.

‘The pain is almost unbearable’ – Nonku Williams

Nonku said her healing journey was not easy, but she was grateful her surgeon also offered support and assurances.

“Thankful to be back home, but the pain is almost unbearable … feels like I’ve been run over by a bus. Mixed emotions of sadness, excitement, and anxiety are what I’m experiencing, but I’m grateful to my wonderful surgeon.”

Last month Nonku shared another transformation journey update after getting fillers and Botox done.

“I was so nervous because I hate needles. The procedure was kinda uncomfortable but nothing too unbearable. And the result is so damn worth it!” she said.

Her friend, Jojo, revealed during her interview with Carol Ofori of East Coast Radio she had done more than 20 cosmetic surgeries.

“Major surgeries maybe six or seven. My first surgery was a plain breast augmentation where they just cut under the boob, they didn’t do the lift, they just put the boobs in,” she said.

