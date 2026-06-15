From 1976 to 2026: ‘Youth still fighting for opportunity,’ says Ramaphosa

What began as a student protest became a defining moment in the liberation struggle, exposing the brutality of apartheid.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has painted a stark picture of the challenges facing South Africa’s youth, warning that fifty years after the 1976 generation rose against injustice, today’s young people face a new struggle – breaking down the barriers of unemployment and exclusion to claim their rightful place in the country.

This Tuesday marks half a century since the historic 16 June 1976 uprising, when thousands of black schoolchildren marched against the apartheid government’s imposition of Afrikaans as a medium of instruction.

June 16

What began as a student protest became a defining moment in the liberation struggle, exposing the brutality of apartheid to the world and galvanising international outrage.

Writing in his weekly newsletter on Monday, Ramaphosa said young South Africans now confront an economy that has “for too long kept its doors closed to them.”

Frustrations

He acknowledged the frustrations of a generation battling joblessness.

“We know that for many young South Africans, the promise of democracy can feel distant when jobs are scarce, when opportunities seem out of reach and when qualifications do not always lead to employment.

“Many of you are working hard, applying for jobs, pursuing training and seeking opportunities, only to face disappointment. We hear these frustrations, and we understand that they are real,” Ramaphosa said.

‘Much work’

Ramaphosa stressed that “much work remains” and called for collective action.

“The scale of the challenge demands that we sustain and deepen these efforts. Every company, every department, every organisation and every South African who is able to open a door for a young person must do so.

“Your country sees your potential and will work with you to ensure that you realise it,” he said.

Potential solutions

To tackle the crisis, he said the government is driving inclusive growth through infrastructure investment, far‑reaching reforms, and a second ambitious investment drive that has secured R890 billion in new pledges. These efforts, he added, must translate into real opportunities for young people.

Half a century after the Soweto uprising, Ramaphosa’s message is clear: the courage of 1976 must inspire today’s generation to break down economic barriers, while the nation works to ensure that the doors of freedom lead to opportunity.