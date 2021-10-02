South Africa

Road closed after runaway truck crashes into bridge

Recovery of the truck is underway and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Photo: ALS

One person sustained severe injuries when a truck lost control shortly after 5am on Saturday morning and crashed into the M4 bridge in Durban.

The accident occurred on Edwin Swales Drive just before South Coast Road. ALS Paramedics Medical Services attended to the accident.

It is believed the truck driver absconded from the scene, however, one man was injured.

“A male believed to be in his thirties that was sleeping under the bridge sustained serious injuries and was stabilised on the scene”.

Once stabilised, the man was transported to a nearby Durban hospital.

At this stage, the events leading up to the accident are unknown however SAPS are on the scene and will be investigating further.

An ALS Paramedics Medical Services spokesperson said the scene is still active as recovery of the truck is underway. He advised motorists to avoid the area at all costs.

Compiled by Cheryl Kahla

