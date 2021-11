It may only take 48 hours for the South African tourism sector to finally collapse as countries around the world began closing their borders. On Friday afternoon, in a video circulating on social media, passengers from South Africa on a flight to Amsterdam were told they would not be allowed to disembark from the plane until testing had been completed and they wouldalso likely face quarantine. The airline has not been identified. The United Kingdom was the first of a growing number of countries which red listed the country for the second time this year – on the eve of...

It may only take 48 hours for the South African tourism sector to finally collapse as countries around the world began closing their borders.

On Friday afternoon, in a video circulating on social media, passengers from South Africa on a flight to Amsterdam were told they would not be allowed to disembark from the plane until testing had been completed and they would

also likely face quarantine. The airline has not been identified.

The United Kingdom was the first of a growing number of countries which red listed the country for the second time this year – on the eve of tourism’s largest revenue period. The growing global response will impact hotel occupancy, airlines wanting for passengers and negatively impact the entire tourism value chain.

“Airlines have been under pressure to cancel flights and assist passengers to get home,” said Travelwings tour operator boss Sean Bradley.

Germany, Mauritius, the Netherlands, Singapore, Italy and Israel count among the markets that have redlined South Africa.

“The United States is sure to follow shortly,” he added and suggested that this comes at the worst time for the sector, “when it was just starting to show green shoots of recovery”.

South African summers attract large numbers of international travellers and is also a traditional overseas jaunt period for local holidaymakers.

Presently both markets seem doomed for a second peak season. Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, of the South African Tourism Business Council, said messaging should have been carefully considered prior to “creating panic” about

the new variant.

“The impact this will have is unimaginable and I cannot imagine what our tour operators are going through,” Tshivhengwa said.

Economist Dawie Roodt agreed and warned the impact will be the death knell for most of the South African travel sector.

“I don’t even have the words to describe the decimation that could potentially occur,” Roodt said.

“Even the best run businesses would not be able to extend their lives beyond 18 months to two years.” Tshivhengwa said the amount of revenue lost to gross domestic product was tremendous.

“We have already lost billions, and it looks like losses will now be exacerbated,” he said.

The World Health Organisation yesterday suggested that before travel bans are implemented, decisions should be

weighed against a risk-based and scientific approach. But it didn’t stop the world from shutting its doors on South Africa.

Roodt said domestic travel may cushion the hospitality sector, which was echoed by Airlink chief executive Rodger Foster.

“Airlink is anticipating that there will be more cancellations because of the UK’s announcement and any other countries that follow suit,” Foster said.

Tshivenghwa was angry about the situation.

“We have lost so many businesses and so many people have lost their jobs, and if you consider how poorly the Covid beta variant crisis was managed in terms of the hospitality sector, it does not bode well,” he said.

“These are livelihoods we are talking about.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to convene the National Coronavirus Command Council on Sunday.