Frozen beans, stir fry recalled by McCain after glass found in limited batch

Citizen Reporter

McCain Foods is in the process of recalling two products after reports that “foreign material” had been found in some packets.

In a statement, McCain said a limited batch of frozen sliced green beans and frozen French stir fry mix could contain small glass fragments. The fragments came from a light fitting.

“Stringent measures have been put in place to address the situation and a formal block has also been issued across our cold chain and our relevant networks, and all potentially impacted stock has been removed from retail shelves,” McCain said.

The affected products. Image: Supplied

The multinational frozen food company said retailers and foodservice customers had been formally notified of current return procedures.

What to do if you find glass in your veggies?

All customers are encouraged to double-check the product details, namely the product code and production date, found on the back of the pack.

How to check for the product code and production date. Image: Supplied

Should these details match the table above, the product should be taken back to the store you purchased it from.

Ask to speak to the store manager, who will take down your details. McCain will then issue a voucher to replace your product.

If you have any questions, you can email consumer@mccain.co.za, or call 0800 006 498.

Foodservice customers can return tainted products to their relevant distributors in exchange for a credit note.

ALSO READ: Nestlé recalls some Kit Kat products, could contain glass pieces

Previous product recalls

Last month, Nestlé South Africa recalled a limited number of Kit Kat milk chocolate products due to the possibility that they may contain glass pieces.

This was after discovering the presence of small pieces of glass during its quality and safety checks.

The affected products were produced over a limited period and the recall covers only products with specific production codes that can be found on the label.

And in December last year, Pioneer Foods recalled certain batches of Safari peanuts & raisins and cashew nuts products in South Africa, Botswana and Namibia.

R testing at the Safari production site in KwaZulu-Natal identified a batch of products which tested positive for low levels of salmonella typhimurium (³ValmRQella´).

Based on safety protocols, production was immediately halted and the product placed on hold and ring-fenced.

The production site was then deep-cleaned, and vector sampling completed.

Glass particles were also found in Liquifruit red grape juice cans in September 2020.

NOW READ: Pioneer Foods recalls Safari products over salmonella infection concerns

Compiled by Nica Richards